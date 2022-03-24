NFL Trade Rumors: Chiefs interested in DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett to replace Tyreek Hill 

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly interested in Seattle Seahawks wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Kansas City's interest comes as they traded away their three-time All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins this offseason.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Chiefs are trading six-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks: a 2022 1st-round pick (No. 29), a 2nd-round pick (No. 50) and a 4th-round pick, as well as 4th- and 6th-round picks in the 2023 draft, sources tell ESPN. Chiefs are trading six-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks: a 2022 1st-round pick (No. 29), a 2nd-round pick (No. 50) and a 4th-round pick, as well as 4th- and 6th-round picks in the 2023 draft, sources tell ESPN.

Shipping off of a talent like Hill's does leave a gap within the Chiefs offense, and it seems the team could look to Seattle to fill that void possibly.

Metcalf was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Seahawks out of Ole Miss. The receiver had 58 receptions, 900 yards receiving, and seven touchdowns in his rookie season. He finished second on the team in all three categories in the 2019 season.

Jack Settleman @jacksettleman Sources tell me the Packers and Chiefs have inquired about DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett’s availability.



Seattle is open to listening to offers for their star WRs but nothing is imminent. Sources tell me the Packers and Chiefs have inquired about DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett’s availability. Seattle is open to listening to offers for their star WRs but nothing is imminent.

The following season, he had his first 1,000-yard receiving season as he had 1,303 yards to pair with 83 receptions and 10 touchdowns. The 1,303 receiving yards led the team and were seventh in the NFL in that stat.

His 10 touchdowns were tied for first on the team and eighth in the league in the 2020 season. He made his Pro Bowl that season as well.

In the 2021 season, Metcalf had 75 receptions, 967 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns, leading Seattle in receptions and touchdowns while finishing second in receiving yards.

Lockett was drafted by the Seahawks in the 2015 NFL Draft in the third round out of Kansas State. He finished fourth in the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year voting after getting 51 catches for 664 yards receiving and six touchdown receptions.

Lockett made the AP NFL first-team in the 2015 season as a kick returner, as he had 33 returns for 852 yards and a touchdown return. He also had 40 punt returns for 379 yards and a touchdown. He had 1,915 all-purpose yards, the third-most in the NFL that season.

He has three consecutive 1,000-yards receiving seasons: 1,057 yards in 2019, 1,054 yards in 2020, and 1,175 yards in 2021. He has 449 receptions, 6,067 receiving yards, and 45 touchdowns in his seven seasons with the Seahawks.

Tyreek Hill's time with the Chiefs

Former Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill

Before his move to the Dolphins, Hill spent the first six seasons of his career with Kansas City, making the Pro Bowl in all six seasons.

He eclipsed over 1,000 yards receiving in four of his six seasons and 1,200 in three of those four seasons. While with the Chiefs, he had 56 touchdown receptions, the third-most since the 2016 season.

We'll see how the 28-year-old will perform in his first season with Miami in the 2022 season and if either Metcalf or Lockett will be his replacement this offseason for the Chiefs.

