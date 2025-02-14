Chiefs trade rumors: Keenan Allen predicted to land in Kansas City amid uncertain future with Bears

The offseason is officially upon us and that means rumors are going to be circulating, and one related to Keenan Allen is doing the rounds.

The Kansas City Chiefs are a team with a massive need at wide receiver, especially as the passing game may be seeing tight end Travis Kelce call it a career. The free agent market has a lot of quality wide receivers like Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen and Davante Adams searching for a new home.

Ian Valentino, NFL/NFL Draft analyst of the '33rd Team,' has predicted that Keenan Allen will be joining Patrick Mahomes this offseason with the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Reliability at the catch point and comfort finding soft spots in the defense is an especially attractive part of Allen's fit with Kansas City. This would likely be a short-term deal that helps the Chiefs look to reload in the wake of their Super Bowl defeat." (h/t 33rd Team)

Keenan Allen spent the 2024 season with the Chicago Bears and didn't have a great time. In 15 games, he finished with 70 receptions on 121 targets for 744 yards (10.6 yards per catch) with seven touchdown catches.

If he were to join the Kansas City Chiefs, he would be joining a team with just Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, Skyy Moore and Nikko Remigio under contract in the wide receivers room.

Which free agent wide receiver makes the most sense for the Kansas City Chiefs to sign?

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to improve after getting dominated in Super Bowl 59 against the Philadelphia Eagles. They need a wide receiver who can draw the top cornerback and be a massive factor in the passing game.

This crop of free-agent wide receivers is going to be interesting but Keenan Allen may not be the best fit.

One name that the Kansas City Chiefs should target is Stefon Diggs. Yes, he is coming off a torn ACL with the Houston Texans, but he is a year younger than Keenan Allen and DeAndre Hopkins and has something to prove.

Diggs may be a candidate for a one-year deal to reestablish his market for the following offseason. Having Patrick Mahomes throwing the football is definitely one way to do that.

