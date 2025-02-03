CJ Stroud's teammate linked with landing blockbuster $104,000,000 deal in warning sign for NFL rivals

The Houston Texans' season ended in controversy after they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. The Texans battled several injuries to reach the playoffs but will take heart from what appears to be a more than competitive roster heading into the 2025 NFL season.

While the Texans are expected to retain most of the core that took them to the playoffs this year, they will have to pony up and open the purse strings to pay one man who stood out in the defense all season long: Derek Stingley Jr.

Stingley suited up in all 17 games for Houston and posted numerous career highs. The cornerback tallied 54 tackles, 18 pass deflections, four tackles for loss and five interceptions this season. Stingley Jr.'s next contract is expected to reset the market at the position. The last man to get a hefty check at the corner is Denver Broncos star Pat Surtain II who signed a four-year, $96 million deal.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Stingley Jr.'s contract extension is expected to surpass Surtain's, but not by much.

"Pat Surtain II's four-year, $96 million deal with the Broncos is likely Stingley's target as the Texans are expected to make his extension a top offseason priority," Graziano wrote.

"They'll surely pick up the fifth-year option for 2026, which should cost around $17 million. But the strong likelihood is that they tear up the 2025 and 2026 years and replace them with a brand-new deal that pays Stingley like the top corner he has become."

When all is said and done, Graziano expects Stingley Jr. to sign a four-year, $104 million deal with $80 million guaranteed, surpassing the one Denver handed Surtain II. The deal will be deserved since he is the first cornerback in Texans history to earn Associated Press and The Sporting News All-Pro First Team honors in the same year.

Where CJ Stroud's Houston Texans stand entering 2025

The Texans must make pivotal decisions regarding their list of free agents in 2025. They have 25 players slated to hit free agency, with Stefon Diggs at the top of the list. Linebacker Neville Hewitt, defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi, and safety Eric Murray will also have to decide whether to return in 2025.

The Texans also have the 25th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, and they need to address some key needs, including tackle and safety.

