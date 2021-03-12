NFL Rumor: Cleveland Browns back on Jadeveon Clowney train.

A former No 1 pick in the NFL Draft, Jadeveon Clowney has been on the Browns' radar for a few years. First-year general manager Andrew Berry wanted to bring the free-agent Jadeveon Clowney to pair him with Myles Garrett last year. Berry and the Browns made their best offer to Clowney last NFL offseason.

Clowney instead chose to sign with the Titans for $13 million a year. Clowney’s decision to choose the Titans over the Browns proved to be beneficial for the Browns. He missed out 8 games of the 2020 NFL season and had to have surgery to repair his left meniscus. The Browns instead went with Olivier Vernon, who proved to be productive.

Now, as we enter the 2021 NFL offseason, the Browns will find Jadeveon Clowney on the free-agent market once again after having a down year, lost to injury. During the game that he played for the Titans, Clowney was not productive to his standards. He notched up 19 tackles with four for a loss, and no sacks. It is probable to consider giving him a lucrative offer and giving him the chance in what looks to be a bounce-back year for Jadeveon Clowney.

Cleveland Browns back on Jadeveon Clowney Train for the 2021 NFL Season.

With Oliver Vernon out for the 2021 NFL season, the Browns will not be looking to renew his contract. The Cleveland Browns were all in on J.J. Watt to join the defensive line with Myles Garrett. However, Watt chose to go to Arizona instead. Since then, there have been plenty of options for the Browns to pair with Myles Garrett.

The Cleveland Browns had an opportunistic defense in the 2020 NFL season. There were a lot of injuries that happened. They are still looking to improve the defensive side of the roster for the 2021 NFL season. Now in their second year under Kevin Stefanski, they will be looking to improve upon their playoff run in the 2021 NFL season.

With injuries and games missed, there will be a fair bit of chance that the Cleveland Browns could land the former number 1 pick in free agency. Now that the Browns have proven that they are a contending team in the coming years, they can land Jadeveon Clowney with a bargain deal. Hopefully the second time around is the charm for the Browns to land Jadeveon Clowney.