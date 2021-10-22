NFL Trade Rumors: Colts RB Marlon Mack wanted by Chiefs and 49ers

Running back Marlon Mack of the Indianapolis Colts recently found himself stuck between a figurative rock and a hard place on the team. Just weeks ago, he went to the Colts’ brass and respectfully informed them that he would like a trade to another team.

With star running back Jonathan Taylor entrenched as the starter and fellow running back Nyheim Hines handling most of the backup duties, the two sides agreed that a trade of Marlon Mack would benefit both parties.

As the NFL gears up for games in Week 7, the rumors about Marlon Mack’s next home are starting to heat up.

NFL Trade Rumors: Could Marlon Mack end up with the Chiefs or 49ers?

IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson #Panthers, I'm told the #Chiefs #49ers &/t #Saints are among teams that made preliminary inquiries for #Colts RB Marlon Mack over the last few weeks. Any teams potentially dealing for Mack would acquire his 2021 base salary of $1M fully guaranteed (prorated), per league source. I'm told the #Chiefs, #Panthers, #49ers &/t #Saints are among teams that made preliminary inquiries for #Colts RB Marlon Mack over the last few weeks. Any teams potentially dealing for Mack would acquire his 2021 base salary of $1M fully guaranteed (prorated), per league source.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are just two of the teams that are interested in signing Marlon Mack to their rosters. Since being drafted in 2017 by the Colts, Marlon Mack has proven himself to be a more than reliable starter in the league.

In the 2019 season, in which he started 12 games, Mack rushed for 1,091 yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

Would the Chiefs or 49ers be the best fit for Marlon Mack?

One of the things that makes Marlon Mack an attractive piece is the injury situation. The Kansas City Chiefs just lost their starting running back, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, to a knee injury he suffered in Week 5. He is expected to miss at least a few weeks.

The Chiefs are now down to running backs Damien Williams and Jerick McKinnon, so having Marlon Mack aboard would be perfect timing for a team that is fighting to remain competitive in the AFC West.

As for the San Francisco 49ers, they are also hurting (literally) for healthy running backs. Their starter, Raheem Mostert, is out for the season following knee surgery to repair chipped cartilage in the knee suffered in Week 1.

One of their key backups, Eli Mitchell, has been dealing with a shoulder injury that has him day-to-day as he enters each week. JaMychal Hasty, another running back for the 49ers, suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 against the Eagles and has been playing through the pain each week.

Without Hasty, the 49ers would be lacking a traditional third-down running back, so it's imperative that they add depth to the position.

As for Mack, it seems that the Chiefs may be the better fit simply because they have more offensive weapons, which can take the pressure off of him and open up running lanes that he may not have seen with the Colts.

The Chiefs, 49ers, and others collectively hold their breaths as they await an official word on the status of Mack.

