Could Bill Belichick get traded? Report reveals asking price for Patriots HC

Unless something drastic occurs in the next month, Bill Belichick is en route to his worst season with the New England Patriots. His team is 2-10 and in last place in the AFC East, and the team's lack of offensive production isn't giving any hope. With that said, could the New England Patriots consider moving on from the veteran head coach?

Firing Belichick seems nearly impossible to many fans, given his success over the last two decades. However, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, New England could trade Belichick. In his latest article, Howe refers to a poll of NFL executives who were asked about Belichick's fate as head coach.

“Three high-ranking executives from rival teams who were polled by The Athletic believed the 71-year-old (Bill Belichick) could be worth as much as a first-round draft pick,” as reported by Howe.

If Belichick were to be traded, it wouldn't be the first time for the head coach. When he was hired by the Patriots in 2000, the team had to give a first-round draft pick to the New York Jets in exchange. Belichick was promoted to head coach of the Jets just the day before, and he was technically under contract, requiring compensation for the hiring.

Bill Belichick's record with New England Patriots

The New England Patriots hired Bill Belichick in January 2000 and handed him the responsibility of head coach and general manager. In his first season, the Patriots had an abysmal 5-11 record in 2001, he and quarterback Tom Brady began their reign in the NFL.

Now in his 23rd season as head coach of the Patriots, Belichick has a record of 264-118. He also led the team to six Lombardi Trophies and is hands down the most successful coach in the organization's history. Previously, as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, Belichick had just a 36-44 record in five seasons.