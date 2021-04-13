As the Miami Dolphins continue to try to bolster the supporting cast around young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, they’ll take a look at all the skill positions on offense to see how they can get better.

This assessment of the roster will also include taking a closer look at the tight end spot and how it can be improved via the 2021 NFL draft. Miami had a very intriguing group of players at that position during the 2020 season.

Any combination of Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe and Adam Shaheen was often used around the goal line in run-heavy formations. But the Dolphins often had one of their tight ends leak out of the line of scrimmage after they pretended to block. It was a very effective and deceptive strategy against opposing defenses.

2021 NFL Draft: Three TEs the Miami Dolphins could target

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores comes from the New England coaching tree, and the Patriots have always valued having multiple talented tight ends on the roster.

But who are some players the Dolphins could select in the 2021 NFL draft to upgrade that position?

#1 - Kyle Pitts, University of Florida

There is no better tight end in the 2021 NFL draft than Kyle Pitts of the University of Florida, and it’s not particularly close.

Pitts pretty much checks all the boxes for skills and attributes NFL teams want out of a tight end. He’s big, fast, athletic, can block, and can go up and high point the football for highlight-reel catches. Evaluators have been in love with Pitts since the college football season, and it’s hard to envision him being anything but a really good pro.

The Dolphins traded back to the sixth overall pick, and there’s a decent chance Pitts will still be available. Miami doesn’t really need a dynamic player at a tight end considering the encouraging development of Mike Gesicki, but if he was paired with someone as talented as Pitts, the Dolphins would be able to create mismatches all over the field.

#2 - Pat Freiermuth, Penn State

After Pitts, it seems entirely possible that another tight end isn’t selected again until the second round.

The Dolphins have two picks in that round and could opt to pick a tight end if they pass on Pitts. Miami has already had success with one Penn State tight end in Gesicki and could double down by drafting Pat Freiermuth.

According to reports, Freiermuth has a nice physical skill set to work with at the next level. He’s a former basketball player who utilized some of those skills at Penn State. However, he’ll need to be more consistent getting separation at the next level, and will need to improve his blocking at the point of attack.

#3 - Brevin Jordan, University of Miami

There’s another level of drop-off after Freiermuth, who is widely considered the second-best prospect at the tight end position. If the Dolphins want to take a flier on a tight end in the third round or later, they might be best served to take a look at local player Brevin Jordan out of the University of Miami.

Jordan is basically a blank slate at the position. He doesn’t necessarily have one elite trait but has the potential to do a few things well at the next level. According to NFL.com’s scouting report, he is a decent receiver but is only likely to make wide-open uncontested catches.

Jordan showed the ability to be proficient on shorter routes with the Hurricanes, which are the kind of plays Tua Tagovailoa relied on in 2020.