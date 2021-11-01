NFL Trade Rumors: 3 teams that should target Eagles DT Fletcher Cox

Eagles defensive end Fletcher Cox could potentially be on his way out of Philadelphia. According to Mike Garofolo of NFL Network, several teams have enquired and the Eagles have taken calls on their star defensive end.

“They traded Joe Flacco and Zach Ertz recently to teams said, ‘Hey, let’s see if we can get Fletcher Cox on the cheap,” Garafolo said via nj.com. “The Eagles said no. If you want to get Fletcher Cox away from us, it’s going to have to be a significant offer, according to sources.”

“It appears unlikely that Cox will be moved,” Garafolo added. “However, there are teams that would love to have him, wrecking things upfront. Cox has been upset with the way the Eagles have used him, so with a fresh start, he could perhaps be rejuvenated, but again, it doesn’t look like he will be moved before Tuesday."

Should an offer come in for Cox to tempt the Eagles into trading, which teams could benefit from signing the former Pro Bowl defender?

3 Teams that could trade for Cox

Kansas City Chiefs

An obvious one. The Chiefs defense has been poor all season. In four of their seven games, the Chiefs have given up over 30 points and in two other games they have given up 29 and 27 points.

The Chiefs' biggest problem is stopping the run. Against the Titans last week in a 27 to 3 blowout, the Chiefs saw all of their opponent's running backs average just over three yards a carry, with Derrick Henry getting 86 yards himself.

This is where Cox comes in who is great against the run and will help shore up a defensive line that is in serious need of a game-changer.

Arizona Cardinals

After losing J.J. Watt, possibly for the entire season, the Cardinals will try and add some depth to their defensive line. Cox can give the defense some wiggle room with a number of snaps played. Having Cox and Chandler Jones on either end of the defensive line could not be a welcome sight for opposing teams.

With some internal concern that Cox isn't exactly putting his best foot forward in terms of his preparation, perhaps a change of scenery would benefit the soon-to-be 31-year-old.

Tennessee Titans

It is clear that the Titans see themselves as one of the Super Bowl contenders and trading for Cox could be the missing piece that could really shore up the defensive line.

While Cox would be seen as a luxury pick for the Titans, the Eagles' asking price, said to be around a first-rounder, might be a steep one. However, given that the Titans are in the Super Bowl window and are on a three-game winning streak that includes victories over the Bills and the Chiefs, a move for Cox could be just the tonic to give the Titans some serious defensive power.

