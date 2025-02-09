Davante Adams rumors: Jets WR could replace $80,100,000 WR on 'West Coast' franchise

Davante Adams fulfilled his dream in 2024. After two and a half years with the Las Vegas Raiders, the wide receiver finally rejoined forces with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, getting traded to the New York Jets midway through the season.

Adams had solid numbers in New York. During his 11-game stint with the franchise in 2024, he had 854 yards and seven touchdowns. His connection with Rodgers remained solid, but as the season worsened, the duo was not as productive as it could've been.

Now, ESPN analyst Jeremy Fowler believes that his stint with the Jets will be short-lived. Due to his current contract, Fowler believes that Adams will be released by New York and is looking to again join an West Coast team:

The Jets must address the future of receiver Davante Adams, whose $38.3 million cap hit is untenable. A source told me he's intrigued by a return to the West Coast and would be open to potentially joining teams such as the Rams or Chargers -- if he gets released. I would put the 49ers in the conversation, too. He grew up in Northern California.

The future of Aaron Rodgers in New York is unclear. If the veteran quarterback returns for the 2025 season, the chances of a restructured contract for the wide receiver grow.

Davante Adams' contract for the 2025 season will change in upcoming weeks

If the Jets decide to release the receiver, they'll get $30 million back in cap space for the 2025 season. He has a $38.3 million cap hit, but the amount of dead money is $8.3 million. This allows New York to cut him without major penalties.

In 2024, he surpassed 1,000 receiving yards when counting his performances for the New York Jets and the Las Vegas Raiders. However, his move to play with Rodgers did not yield the expected results.

The Jets finished the season with a 5-12 record. They were eliminated from playoff contention much earlier than at the end of the regular season. New York now holds the 7th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and all options are on the table. Rodgers' decision will be the biggest for the franchise in the next few weeks.

