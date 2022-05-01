NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. drops bombshell trade update on Deebo Samuel  

Rumors of Deebo Samuel seeking a trade away from the San Francisco 49ers first emerged earlier this offseason. But it was only recently that the wide receiver went public about his desire to seek a move.

The 49er front office acknowledged the situation but remain confident about Samuel staying. The wide receiver, on the other hand, has not changed his stance. He has since gone out in public multiple times to make his desire known.

His fellow contemporary Odell Beckham Jr. too has since chimed in on the wide receiver's exploits. The two have had a playful exchange in the past about their future in the league but none have been as direct as this tweet from OBJ:

In the tweet, Beckham claims that the wide receiver will be traded to the New England Patriots. The Patriots' division rivals, New York Jets, had reportedly put forward a trade package for the wideout, which was struck down by the 49ers front office.

If this is to be true, then the Patriots will get a massive boost with him on offense. Having an elite wide receiver like Deebo in the mix could be just what the side needs to work on their impressive first season with rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Deebo Samuel not confirming anything yet

Before fans get too hyped up about this potential trade, one must remember the little insight we provided on the two wide receivers' relationship. Responding to Beckham's tweet, Samuel seemed to play down the possibility:

Deebo @19problemz At this point bruh bored At this point bruh bored

Beckham himself will likely find himself a new destination before the start of the 2022 NFL season. Currently a free agent, the wide receiver is still recovering from A devastating ACL injury he sustained during Super Bowl LVI.

The injury, many believe, is the reason which has prompted the Rams to not offer Beckham a multi-year deal. The Patriots as a matter of fact are also linked with signing Beckham. Could a potential pairing of the 49ers player and Beckham be on the cards?

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar