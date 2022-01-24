NFL Trade Rumors: Insider believes blockbuster trade involving Derek Carr could happen in offseason

Last year, the Los Angeles Rams traded Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford. Carr could be involved in a similarly skewed trade between the Raiders and the Seahawks, according to one insider.

According to Heavy, NFL insider Mike Silver has said that owner Mike Davis has been "into the concept" of trading for Wilson before.

“My instincts tell me Mark Davis wants rockstar stuff in that stadium,” Silver said on The Colin Cowherd Podcast. “Mark Davis has a kind of Russell Wilson, not fixation, but he was kind of into that concept from what I was hearing. Mark Davis, I think, has felt ‘we can do better than Derek Carr.'”

Will the Raiders trade Derek Carr for Russell Wilson?

Heading into 2021, one would have assumed that this season would be a make-or-break, but no one expected it to go the way it did. The Raiders had been building toward a breakout season with Jon Gruden. In their first season with the head coach, they went 4-12. In their second season, they went 7-9. In their third season, they went 8-8.

Heading into 2021, it was a make-or-break year for Gruden. His team was either going to break into the winner circle and finish above .500, or it was going to implode. All of these outcomes assumed that Gruden's fate would be tied to the team. Instead, the Raiders started strong, hit a wall, lost Gruden to an email scandal, and made the playoffs without him.

Put simply, no one saw it coming. The Raiders making the playoffs without Gruden was a testament to the quality of the roster and the lessons taught by Gruden. Mike Mayock was assumed to be sticking around as a result of the 10-7 season. Instead, Mike Davis fired Mayock and elected to burn it all down.

What's next for the Raiders? They need a new general manager and head coach. Based on rumors, the Raiders think they need a replacement for Derek Carr as well. Will it be Russell Wilson?

The Raiders were rumored to be the top landing spot for one of several top quarterbacks close to leaving during last year's offseason. They were rumored to be in the hunt for Aaron Rodgers or Wilson. It looks like the 2022 offseason will be a repeat of 2021. Last year, the Raiders stuck with Derek Carr. Will 2022 have a different ending?

Russell Wilson's team went 7-10 last season. Despite missing a chunk of the season with a finger injury, Wilson's touchdown ratio in 2021 beat other full years of his career. All told, he threw for 25 touchdowns and six interceptions, beating his stats from 2014, when he threw for 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

In comparison, Carr threw for 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 2021. Basically, despite missing three games, Wilson still outperformed Carr. A swap of quarterbacks would be welcomed in the Las Vegas desert but dreaded in the wetlands of Seattle. Will it happen? One can only wait to see what's next for the topsy-turvy Raiders.

