Retired safety Derek Wolfe told Philip Rivers that he would "eat his kids"

For 10 grueling seasons, Derek Wolfe gave it his all on the football field. On each and every Sunday, Wolfe strapped on his shoulder pads, threw on his jersey, and proceeded to lay the lumber against his opponents.

While he was never chosen as a Pro Bowler, he did play a significant role on a Super Bowl-winning team in the Denver Broncos.

At the age of 32, however, and having missed the entirety of the 2021 season due to injuries, Wolfe has decided to walk away from the game. As the former defensive player now begins life on the sidelines permanently, he is taking the opportunity to clear the air on some recently aired stories.

TJ Ward, Derek Wolfe’s former teammate, divulged that Wolfe had told Tom Brady that he would “eat his kids” during a heated showdown. Although the gruesome details were true, he recently revealed that it was Phillip Rivers who was on the receiving end of his tongue lashing, not Brady.

Derek Wolfe said during an interview with Barstool Sports:

“We were going back and forth the whole game. I said some things that I shouldn’t have said probably, but I was pissed off. TJ was misspoken when he said I said that about Tom Brady. That was not Tom Brady. So sorry, Tom, for the misunderstanding.”

Rivers, a recently retired multi-time Pro Bowler who has the credentials to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, has long been known for his propensity to talk trash with opposing clubs. Wolfe, nonetheless, would hear none of it, threatening to eat Rivers' kids at some point during a contentious exchange.

In a bit of irony, Rivers currently has a total of eight kids. And while Wolfe was simply being facetious in his attempts to get under the signal-caller's skin, he was likely well aware of the enormous amount of children Rivers currently has.

