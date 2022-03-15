NFL Trade Rumors: Deshaun Watson turns down offer to join Seahawks as Russell Wilson's replacement  

Arguably the most prominent name available in this season's trade block is Deshaun Watson. The Houston Texans quarterback is by far the most sought-after quarterback option on the market.

Currently aged 26, the quarterback had a stellar season back in 2020 when he led the league in passing yards while also racking up 33 touchdowns. While a move away from Houston was expected as early as last year, those hopes came crashing down after Watson got caught up in multiple charges of sexual misconduct.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



Says he's ready to get back on the field.



( @BKubena)



Deshaun Watson just spoke to reporters for the first time in over a year: "I'm going to keep fighting to rebuild my name and rebuild my appearance in the community."Says he's ready to get back on the field. Deshaun Watson just spoke to reporters for the first time in over a year: "I'm going to keep fighting to rebuild my name and rebuild my appearance in the community." Says he's ready to get back on the field.(🎥 @BKubena)https://t.co/KfJvSr4Tvd

But a recent ruling has since dropped all charges against Watson, who is now actively looking for a move away from the franchise that drafted him. Multiple teams are interested in the quarterback, and one among them is the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks recently parted ways with their franchise quarterback in Russell Wilson. Now reportedly searching for a replacement, the NFC West powerhouse tested the waters with a move for Watson. But according to NFL analyst Chase Senior, Watson was quick to turn down the offer.

Chase Senior @Chase_Senior Chase Senior @Chase_Senior Daniel Jeremiah is hearing that the feeling across the NFL is that Deshaun Watson will get traded to the Seahawks.



He has a no trade clause. Why would he approve a trade there? Lockett, Metcalf and Fant are nice pieces, but a defensive minded coach, with a bad defense & O line? Daniel Jeremiah is hearing that the feeling across the NFL is that Deshaun Watson will get traded to the Seahawks.He has a no trade clause. Why would he approve a trade there? Lockett, Metcalf and Fant are nice pieces, but a defensive minded coach, with a bad defense & O line? https://t.co/Wmou0sa4jz Deshaun Watson has rejected the Seahawks according to reports. Him going to Seattle never really made sense to me. twitter.com/Chase_Senior/s… Deshaun Watson has rejected the Seahawks according to reports. Him going to Seattle never really made sense to me. twitter.com/Chase_Senior/s…

Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints favorites to land Deshaun Watson

While the Seahawks may be out of the mix, the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints are believed to be the frontrunners to land Deshaun Watson.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Texans quarterback is expected to meet the Panthers and Saints soon to close the deal hopefully.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson is expected to meet in the next 48 hours with the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, amongst other teams, per league sources. Watson wants to meet with them just as they want to meet with him before trade talks ramp up. Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson is expected to meet in the next 48 hours with the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, amongst other teams, per league sources. Watson wants to meet with them just as they want to meet with him before trade talks ramp up.

The Saints have been searching for Drew Brees' successor for some time now. With the duo of Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston not getting the desired results, the franchise needs a play-caller who can lead the offense.

The Panthers, too, have had their fair share of trouble in the quarterback department. Switching between the likes of Sam Darnold and Teddy Bridgewater, it is clear to see that they, too, need an MVP-calibre quarterback to lead them back to another Super Bowl run.

Any franchise that hopes to land Watson will have to cough up multiple first-round draft picks to have a shot. But given the talent at disposal, it should only be a matter of time before Deshaun Watson finds his new NFL home.

