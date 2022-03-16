Deshaun Watson trade rumors: NFL insider claims QB is in no hurry to make decision

After more than a year of waiting for Deshaun Watson's legal issues to play out, the quarterback is making fans wait a bit longer. According to Adam Schefter, the wait isn't going to take the entire offseason, but the quarterback will not be making a choice overnight.

Put simply, he's in no rush to conclude. Here's what the insider had to say:

"He's met with the Saints. He's met with the Panthers. He's met with the Browns, he's talking with the Falcons. They are all interested in making a deal, and all teams I think have deals in place essentially parameters of deals with the Houston Texans so that if and when Deshaun Watson makes a decision about where he wants to play, he would then be able to waive the no-trade clause in his contract and help dictate to the Houston Texans about where he wants to wants to play in an arrangement that will be acceptable to the Texans and to him."

Dianna Russini @diannaESPN The first step for the Saints, Panthers, and Browns in arranging a meeting with QB Deshaun Watson was presenting a trade package to the Texans, per multiple league sources. Once Houston approved, only then did they meet. The first step for the Saints, Panthers, and Browns in arranging a meeting with QB Deshaun Watson was presenting a trade package to the Texans, per multiple league sources. Once Houston approved, only then did they meet.

Later on, Schefter reaffirmed that making the quarterback make the right choice is more important than making a fast choice.

"Deshaun Watson doesn't appear to be in any great rush to make a decision. I don't think this is going to drag out over the course of a week or anything. But this is a very significant decision with him coming up with everything he's had in the last year and him wanting to make sure that his future is secure. And he makes the right choice moving forward."

Where would Deshaun Watson fit best?

Of the teams Schefter listed, which team would be the potential to have the highest ceiling if they got the quarterback? The Panthers (5-12 in 2021) and Falcons (7-10 in 2021) are two rebuilding organizations lacking a recent history of success. In the case of the Falcons, the team has been eroding for quite some time.

Between the loss of Julio Jones and the rumored trade and the existential suspension of Calvin Ridley, the Falcons' offense would rely entirely on Watson. The Panthers also lack proven weapons. However, the Saints and Browns have a recent history of decent success. They also both have weapons on offense up and down the roster.

Daryl Ruiter @RuiterWrongFAN Not landing Deshaun Watson, pissing off Baker enough to demand he be traded and then going back to the QB carousel they had before his arrival would be the most #Browns thing ever. Not landing Deshaun Watson, pissing off Baker enough to demand he be traded and then going back to the QB carousel they had before his arrival would be the most #Browns thing ever.

Either team could be an excellent fit for the quarterback. That said, the Saints lost Sean Payton this year. Without Payton, the Saints are not guaranteed to do anything as in years past. That leaves the Cleveland Browns as the destination with the potential highest ceiling. The tricky part of a possible trade would be to get the Texans on board as both teams are in the AFC.

Edited by Piyush Bisht