NFL Rumors: Miami Dolphins feel Tua Tagovailoa is not the answer at QB 

The Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa were thought to be a match made in heaven, however it has not turned out that way. At the bottom of their division, the franchise is reportedly interested in trading for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

But what will that mean for Tagovailoa? I think we know that means he will be on his way out of Miami, just less than two years into his NFL career.

Also, according to Tony Pauline, a PFN insider, head coach Brian Flores could potentially lose his job as the results simply have not yet been good enough.

When Flores was announced as head coach, it was thought that Miami landed the coach to lead them to glory once again. But as the season continues, and in particular the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, it appears that the Dolphins' head coach could be in a bit of hot water early into his coaching career.

NFL Rumors: Dolphins don't believe Tagovailoa is the answer

With rumors about Tagovailoa's future in Miami along with Brian Flores being in the hottest of hot seats, it is clear that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is getting impatient.

He wants to get results right away and will not hesitate to part with what are considered to be key players to get it done. Tua has had opportunities and has largely been underwhelming as the starting quarterback for the Dolphins.

In regards to the #Texans closing in on a deal that would send Deshaun Watson to the Miami #Dolphins, I am hearing that it could be a three team deal that would send Tua Tagovailoa to the Washington Football Team.

Some sources have told Pauline that there are several people inside the Miami building who believe that Tagovailoa is not the Dolphins' answer at quarterback. Given his stats since arriving in the league, you can see why some people may be thinking along those lines.

"The Dolphins have not made any calls at all potentially shopping Tua.. I'm not saying a Watson trade isn't gonna happen but there's definitely nothing imminent right now"

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported that both the Texans and Dolphins were coming close to agreeing a deal to trade for Watson as Miami has been a reported suitor for months and even a third team could become part of the deal in the Washington Football Team.

Just exactly what the package would look like in the trade for Watson remains unclear and it is reported that the Texans could want a kings ransom for their quarterback and given some of the reports that we are hearing, the Dolphins are likely going to do whatever they can to get the deal done.

