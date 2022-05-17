NFL Rumors: Seahawks open door for Drew Brees to make sensational NFL return

Drew Brees last played in the NFL in 2021 in a Divisional Round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After that 30-20 playoff defeat, Brees retired from football. He had a memorable and successful 20 years as a quarterback, including winning Super Bowl XLIV with the New Orleans Saints.

After a year out of the game, the future Hall of Fame quarterback worked as an analyst for NBC on Sunday Night Football, but a tweet from Brees sent shockwaves around the NFL.

In the tweet, he stated that he is undecided on what he wants to do in 2022 and that he may work for NBC or return to play in the NFL.

Drew Brees @drewbrees Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know

Many believe the tweet to be a joke and that it was meant in jest, but the rumors have started circling, with various teams being named as potential landing spots for the 43-year old. One NFL insider believes the Seattle Seahawks could be that team.

NBC Sports' Peter King wrote:

"As for other teams, the Seahawks might fit despite their talking-up of Drew Lock, and the Panthers could be just desperate enough to make a run. But we're getting way ahead of ourselves."

He went on to say:

"Would any team want a 43-year old, who'd have to rehab after left shoulder surgery? And was Brees just throwing out a misdirection with his tweets?"

If he does elect to return to playing football again, he will be a free agent so teams will have a shot at signing him to their roster without having to negotiate a trade with the Saints, who placed him on their reserve/retired list on June 11, 2021.

Could Drew Brees really return to the NFL in 2022 and will it be with the Seahawks?

Brees is the only person who knows whether his tweets were serious or not and Saints coach Dennis Allen certainly believes the comments were made in jest. Allen stated that there haven't been any conversations between the franchise and their former quarterback.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @NFLTotalAccess : Drew Brees opened the door to a possible return. But is it actually a thing? Well… From @NFLTotalAccess: Drew Brees opened the door to a possible return. But is it actually a thing? Well… https://t.co/pFwuEQZzYy

The second-round pick in the 2001 NFL Draft has caused quite the stir with his recent comments. Statistics show that out of qualifying quarterbacks, he has the highest passer rating over the last five NFL seasons, ahead of both Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers.

Best Passer Rating over the last 5 NFL seasons among qualified QB



Drew Brees 110.3

Patrick Mahomes 105.8

Aaron Rodgers 105.2

Deshaun Watson 104.5

Russell Wilson 103.8 Best Passer Rating over the last 5 NFL seasons among qualified QBDrew Brees 110.3Patrick Mahomes 105.8Aaron Rodgers 105.2Deshaun Watson 104.5Russell Wilson 103.8 https://t.co/6SwfduhLD6

Whether he puts on a uniform in 2022, for the Seahawks, the Panthers, or anyone else, remains to be seen. The main issue would be his health and whether he can stay injury-free if he does return, as his retirement last year looks like it came at the perfect time. If he is still competitive and can perform at a reasonably high level, would anyone begrudge Brees the opportunity at a return?

