NFL Trade Rumors: Drew Lock could be Seahawks' replacement for Russell Wilson 

Recently traded quarterback Drew Lock could be the Seahawks' replacement for Russell Wilson, who is, in principle, now a Denver Bronco.

The blockbuster trade sent the NFL and social media into meltdown, with Broncos fans particularly happy with how things have worked out. On the other side of the deal, the Seahawks now have the former Denver player as their quarterback. Whether that is as a starter or as a back-up is not yet known.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Drew Lock is a part of the trade to the Seahawks, per sources. Drew Lock is a part of the trade to the Seahawks, per sources.

With only Geno Smith and Jacob Eason on the books now for Seattle at the quarterback position, there is a real chance that Lock could be the starter for the NFC team come Week 1.

Is Drew Lock the answer for Seattle?

Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Chargers

The 25-year-old has only been in the league for three years, and for the most part, he is still coming to grips with what it entails to be a franchise quarterback.

Last season, the former Missouri quarterback started three games and went 0-3 while throwing for 782 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He was a back-up for Teddy Bridgewater, and after Bridgewater went down with a severe concussion against the Bengals, the Missouri product then took over for the remaining three games.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.



Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval. Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval. https://t.co/oRFDV8Ehyx

With the 25-year-old under center, Seattle does have a player that can throw the ball down the field, albeit not accurately at times as he only completed 60.4 percent of his passes in his three games last year.

However, there are some serious weapons to throw to. D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Freddie Swain and running back Rashaad Penny are all staples of Pete Carroll's offense.

Whether the organization sees the 25-year-old as "that guy" is not yet known. Armed with two first-round picks, thanks to the Wilson trade, will Seattle try and use them to nab other veteran quarterbacks such as Carson Wentz and Mitchell Tribusky? That remains to be seen.

PFF @PFF Drew Lock is one of the pieces being sent to Seattle in exchange for Russell Wilson, per @TomPelissero Drew Lock is one of the pieces being sent to Seattle in exchange for Russell Wilson, per @TomPelissero https://t.co/PwxuCjzcQn

The writing was on the wall for Wilson to move on, and now with the 25-year-old going in the other direction, is he the player to take Seattle forward? Given that he has just eight wins in his 24 games, it is not yet known.

The Seahawks are the losers in this trade as they lose a nine-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl winning quarterback. But they did get an unknown commodity in the 25-year-old former Broncos quarterback.

While he has underwhelmed in Denver, a change in scenery might just be the tonic. We will have to wait and see what happens over the next few weeks as, come Week 1, the former Denver signal-caller could be the starting quarterback for Seattle.

