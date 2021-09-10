NFL Free Agency: 3 Free Agents the Eagles should target

The Philadelphia Eagles are a weak NFL team. The Eagles are no longer in their Superbowl window. Instead, they embark on a new chapter under new head coach Nick Sirianni and young quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles are in a transparent rebuilding phase where they will try and evaluate players throughout the 2021 season. As the Eagles count down to their opening game of the season, they may consider looking at free agents to bolster the roster and see if they can discover a player.

Free Agents the Eagles could sign

1 - Wide Receiver, Golden Tate

The Eagles lack depth at the receiver position. Devonta Smith is the only slot receiver listed on the depth chart, however, given the concerns about his build, the Eagles may consider a move for a veteran wideout. Golden Tate would fit nicely.

The former Lions and Seahawks player has carved out an excellent career as a tough, hard-nosed wideout. In the late stages of his career, Tate could join as the backup slot receiver. His experience should also aid a room full of young wideouts.

Jalen Reagor, JJ Arcega Whiteside and Devonta Smith are all youngsters, still honing their craft in the NFL. Tate's knowledge of playing in the slot and on the outside would help the younger receivers learn.

Lastly, Tate embodies the Eagles' attitude. He is bold, aggressive, and loves to torment the opposition players. That mentality meshes well with what the Philly natives want to see from their players.

2 - Safety, Kenny Vaccaro

The Eagles have one strong safety on their roster. In 2021, that is not good. NFL defenses now pride themselves on versatility and adaptability. Vaccaro is a good box safety that fits the run.

That type of skill set matches up with what new defensive coordinator Johnathan Gannon wants to achieve. Vaccaro fits the HITS mentality that Gannon is preaching. Moreover, Gannon comes from the Vikings, where they loved utilizing two standout run defending safeties.

If the Eagles signed Vaccaro, it'd add a new dimension to a defense hoping to bounce back from 2020. The Eagles could stay in their two-high shell honoring pass coverage while having two safeties that can defend the run. Signing Vaccaro would add flexibility on the back end.

3 - Corn Elder

Slot corner is now one of the premium positions on an NFL roster. Corn Elder played at an adequate level in Carolina before injuries ruined his chances at Lions training camp.

Elder is a rangy slot corner with good size and snaps in his hips. Elder works the underneath zones well, and he has a good eye for the ball. If the Eagles can get past his injury concerns, it might be a wise signing.

Edited by Henno van Deventer