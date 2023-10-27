Eagles Trade Rumors: Howie Roseman tipped to move for $33,300,000 Colts CB

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman is as shrewd of a businessman as any manager in the league. He's reached a Super Bowl with two entirely different sets of coaches and players. Now, the instigator of the AJ Brown trade might have his sights set on another big name on the defensive side of the ball.

According to Chris Long and ML Football, Roseman "really like[s]" Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II. The Eagles general manager has been spending a lot of time on the phone attempting to feel out trade options across the league as well.

It is also unknown if the team is willing to part ways with the 28-year-old cornerback. It is evident that, Moore signed a four-year contract worth $33.3 million in June 2019.

Will Indianapolis Colts open shop to Howie Roseman and others?

Gardiner Minshew at Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars

At this point, it is clear that Howie Roseman is a buyer at 6-1 and leading the NFL alongside the Kansas City Chiefs. However, are the Indianapolis Colts willing to sell their top cornerback or any other pieces?

If they trade any big pieces to Roseman or any other general manager, it essentially admits that the season is a wrap for the team. Of course, those who have paid attention to the franchise this season likely can already guess that.

It was an injury-plagued season for quarterback Anthony Richardson, who now is set to miss the rest of the year due to injury. First, he suffered a concussion in Week 2. Then, on October 8th, he suffered a shoulder A/C joint sprain that required season-ending surgery.

The injury is devastating for a franchise that went all-in on the quarterback. His rookie season was barely a demo of what the NFL is like, meaning that he could still play like a rookie in his second season in 2024.

As such, most have written off the team for this year and some are writing them off next year as well. If the Colts have adjusted their expectations in this manner, Kenny Moore will be 30 by the time Anthony Richardson is primed for a conventional breakout season.

The team can hold onto Moore in the hopes that their already 3-4 team hits a hot streak with backup Gardner Minshew or that Anthony Richardson pops ahead of schedule. On the other hand, they can maximize their return by trading him now as a cornerback.

It's a big decision and the cornerback's future could ride on the upcoming October 29th game against the New Orleans Saints. At 3-5, it becomes easier to part ways. However, at 4-4, it would be asking a lot for a general manager to give up on the year.

Will Kenny Moore join Howie Roseman's Eagles?