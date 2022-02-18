NFL Trade Rumors: Former NFL QB backs Russell Wilson to join Washington Commanders 

Could Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson be on the move this offseason? Former NFL quarterback David Carr, brother of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, shared his thoughts on the Seahawks quarterback.

On the NFL Network show NFL Total Access, Carr stated that as per conversations hr's had with people from within the Seahawks camp that having Wilson under center "holds them back somehow."

“Well, I think that there's a really interesting dynamic that goes on in Seattle. I get the feeling with just the conversations that I've had with people that have been in that building that there's, there's a feeling that he holds them back somehow.”

The former NFL signal-caller continued on, saying that the general sentiment is that Wilson holds the Seahawks back from being their "true self." However, all Carr sees is the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback carrying his team nearly every game:

“And he somehow holds the Seattle Seahawks back from becoming their true self. And that's just crazy to me because when I watch Russell Wilson play, I see a guy that carries a football team, literally every game. So, I know that maybe his skills. Okay, if you wanna pick that, maybe he's not as dynamic as he was maybe five years ago, he's still in the top 10% of quarterbacks in this league.”

Carr ended his statement by asserting that Wilson will end up with the Washington Commanders due to feeling undervalued and underappreciated in Seattle.

“So, for me, I think that fine, you don't want me, I don't necessarily want to be here feeling like I'm undervalued underappreciated, go to Washington. I think that that would be great move. I think that that'd be, you know, a guy that still has a ton of talent, a ton of ability packaged him with a great defense, some nice skill position guys. I think that would be fantastic to watch him go play for Washington and, and play excellent football with a team that appreciates his skill.”

Russell Wilson’s Career in Seattle

Super Bowl XLVIII - Seattle Seahawks v Denver Broncos

Wilson was drafted in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Seahawks. He has started 158 games in the regular season and 16 games in the postseason for Seattle. Both are the most in franchise history.

The team has played in two Super Bowls since Wilson’s arrival, winning Super Bowl 48 over the Denver Broncos and losing to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 49.

Voundre Diggs🐢🥷🏽 @vountee Rookie Russell Wilson's escapability was on another level, this man switched hands on the ball mid-spin🥶 Rookie Russell Wilson's escapability was on another level, this man switched hands on the ball mid-spin🥶 https://t.co/DlPpsh2cJD

The 33-year-old is the team’s all-time leader in passing yards (37,059) and passing touchdowns (292). What’s more, he is fifth in rushing yards (4,689) and seventh in rushing touchdowns (22) for the Seahawks. The team went 7-10 this season and was their first losing season under the quarterback.

Will the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year be under center for his 11th season with Seattle or will be possibly be in another uniform? We shall see as the offseason unfolds.

Edited by David Nyland

LIVE POLL Q. Will Russell Wilson be the QB of the Seattle Seahawks in 2022? Yes No 0 votes so far