NFL Trade Rumors: Aaron Rodgers to land in Pittsburgh in 2022, suggests former Steelers star

The NFL this week has been a buzz over the love-fest between Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. For those that may have been under a rock for the past seven or eight days, allow me to provide some insight as to what has been happening.

Last week, the Steelers traveled to Green Bay to take on the Packers. In the lead-up to that week, Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and spoke about all things Steelers-Packers.

During that interview, Rodgers had this to say about Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin:

"I'm a big Mike Tomlin fan and I have been for a long time. I like the way that he speaks about his team and goes about his business."

NFL Trade Rumors: Former Steelers star suggests Rodgers could play for Steelers in 2022

Recently, former Steelers cornerback Bryant McFadden, on his very own podcast, also had an opinion about Rodgers and his apparent infatuation with Tomlin and the city of Pittsburgh.

Here's what McFadden had to say:

"It was almost like they gave each other a sign. If a man had a football crush, Mike Tomlin's would be Aaron Rodgers."

And if there was any doubt, McFadden made it clear with this:

"I have a strong feeling Aaron Rodgers will be a Pittsburgh Steeler in 2022."

In addition to the direct words of Aaron himself, what may have also prompted this response from McFadden is this video from when the two teams faced off against each other last week.

But what about the Steelers own Hall of Fame quarterback?

For the past 18 seasons, Ben Roethlisberger has been the quarterback of the Steelers franchise. He has won his share of playoff games as well as two Super Bowl championships. Upon his retirement (or subsequent firing), Roethlisberger is surely on the clock for his entry into the Hall of Fame.

However, as of the last few seasons and the start of this one, Roethlisberger has been seen as more of a liability than an asset.

For years, Roethlisberger's game was based off of bouncing off of hits and sacrificing his body for the sake of victories. It's those same types of plays that have caused Big Ben to rapidly deteriorate into the player that we see today.

But, for what Ben has done for the city of Pittsburgh, he deserves his flowers now. However, if Rodgers is available next season and Pittsburgh is interested, we may see those same flowers across his (figurative) NFL grave as a Steeler.

