Giants trade rumors: Matthew Stafford linked with potential move to New York after unsuccessful Daniel Jones stint

One of the biggest rumors that has been developing is Matthew Stafford becoming the quarterback of the New York Giants. The veteran QB has an unanswered future with the LA Rams as the team has already decided to move on from wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

While answering questions in a mailbag, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer discussed how he believes Stafford to the Giants makes sense and how they could be competitive next year with him under center.

"In New York, I think the Los Angeles Rams QB would be joining a team that's much closer than people think," Breer wrote on Wednesday.

"They've got a franchise left tackle (Andrew Thomas) and budding No. 1 receiver (Malik Nabers) on offense, and a defense that's well-built around three cornerstones (Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux) along the front. They also have some financial wiggle room to land Stafford, then use Stafford to lure more veterans."

Stafford held his own this season with the Rams as he completed 340-of-517 (65.8%) of his passes for 3,762 yards with 20 passing touchdowns and eight interceptions. In two postseason games, he had 533 yards with a 4:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Stafford has two more seasons under contract, a $49.67 million cap hit in 2025 and $53.67 million in 2026.

What teams make the most sense for Matthew Stafford if he leaves Rams?

If Matthew Stafford is not the QB of the LA Rams next season, the New York Giants are a potential landing spot for him. However, as a QB in the back end of his career, there are some better options.

One would be the Minnesota Vikings if they'll keep JJ McCarthy as their backup QB or trade him to the Rams. Pairing Stafford with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison would be promising as the team went 14-3 with Sam Darnold.

Another team that makes sense is the Tennessee Titans. They have not been afraid to spend money in the offseason and could use the first pick on either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter to bolster another position of need. It will be interesting to see what's next for Stafford.

