NFL Rumors: Jay Gruden and Bill O'Brien pegged to take on Panthers coaching role

Former NFL head coaches Bill O'Brien and Jay Gruden are reportedly in line for a coaching role with the Carolina Panthers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Panthers are reportedly on the lookout for a new offensive coordinator with Gruden and O'Brien at the top of the team's wishlist. L.A. Rams’ OC Kevin O'Connell is also thought to be in the running.

O'Brien was an offensive assistant for the Patriots in 2007 and a year later was promoted to wide receivers coach. He was then a quarterbacks coach and offensive play-caller after the 2008 season, and when Josh McDaniels departed, he was promoted to offensive coordinator.

Despite his struggles with the Texans, O'Brien does have an offensive pedigree after working with Tom Brady for several seasons.

As for Gruden, the former Washington head coach was the offensive coordinator for the Bengals from 2011-13. After being fired as head coach of Washington, Gruden landed in Jacksonville as an offensive coordinator; but after a horror 1-15 season, he was shown the door.

Can Jay Gruden or Bill O'Brien refresh the Carolina Panthers offense?

Should either Gruden or O'Brien get the nod, they will have some work to do. The first will be to decide on who their starting quarterback is. Sam Darnold was thought to be "the guy" but has shown inconsistencies which led to former Panther Cam Newton being given the job.

After starting the season 3-0, many thought the Panthers under Matt Rhule were on the right track. Wins against the Jets, the Saints and the Texans had Carolina in a good space.

But four consecutive losses saw the bottom drop out of the franchise, and Carolina has won just two games since to sit at 5-11. They are currently on a six-game losing streak after their surprise 34-10 win over the Cardinals back on November 15.

To highlight the offensive struggles, the Panthers have scored 30 or more points just once all season and have been held to just 14 points or less six times. Superstar running back Christian McCaffery's absence has been felt, but others have failed to pick up the slack.

Receiver DJ Moore is the outlier, going past 1,000 yards receiving on the year, but the next best is Robby Anderson on 469 receiving yards. Chuba Hubbard has only 564 rushing yards through 16 games, with McCaffery next best with 442 in his seven games.

The offense does need fixing; but are Gruden and O'Brien the men to do it? Much of Carolina's firepower comes from McCaffery, so getting him healthy will be the number one priority for whoever gets the nod.

