NFL: Three players the Colts could make available for trade

The Indianapolis Colts are one of the more intriguing teams in the NFL. With the addition of Carson Wentz, the Colts are hoping to take the next step and become a serious contender in the AFC.

The Colts are built to win right now. With veterans like Darius Leonard and Quentin Nelson in the prime of their careers and young players like Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman, the team is extremely talented in all three facets of the game.

It will be interesting to see how Colts general manager Chris Ballard straddles the line between trying to win now and continuing to add young talent for the future.

Only three linebackers last season totaled at least 105 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 1 interception and 1 sack:



• Luke Kuechly

• Darius Leonard

The problem with having a stacked roster is employing players who may be surplus to demand. So who could the Colts part ways with before the season starts as they look to best optimize their roster for a deep playoff run?

Let's have a look.

#1 - Jordan Wilkins

It may have taken a little longer than expected, but the Colts’ backfield eventually shook out the way most fans expected it to during the 2020 season.

The Colts were heavily invested in rookie running back Jonathan Taylor, and the former Wisconsin star found his footing with more experience. At the end of the season, Taylor ended up with 232 carries on the ground, which accounted for nearly 56% of the team’s carries by a running back.

There’s no reason why Taylor wouldn’t continue to be the workhorse and centerpiece of the Indianapolis offense again in 2021, so reserve running backs on the team might be expendable.

Nyheim Hines’ role as a pass-catching option out of the backfield is pretty solid, as he reeled in 63 receptions last year. This leaves Jordan Wilkins as the odd man out. He’s been with the team for three seasons and has averaged an impressive 4.9 yards per carry.

With minimal wear and tear on his body, and impressive showings so far in his young career, Wilkins will likely fetch the Colts a late-round pick from a team in need of a running back.

#2 - Rock Ya-Sin

In addition to possibly having the best name in the NFL, Rock Ya-Sin could also be an attractive trade target for teams needing help in the secondary.

Ya-Sin is a solid player, but the Colts are going to roll with Kenny Moore and Xavier Rhodes as their starting corners. At this point in their careers, Moore and Rhodes are more established players and will be more key to the Colts' fortunes in 2021.

With that said, the Colts shouldn’t look to just dump Ya-Sin. He’s been a solid tackler so far in his two years in the NFL and has room to grow into a starting role.

But considering he’s not going to be a difference-maker for the Colts in 2021, they could use Ya-Sin as a trade chip to get help in other positions of need.

#3 - Mo Alie-Cox

In his three seasons with the Colts, Mo Alie-Cox has shown flashes that he could be a problem, primarily in the red zone. He’s 6’5”, 267 pounds, which creates a mismatch against most linebackers and corners that try to cover him.

But whether it was with Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett or Philip Rivers, Alie-Cox was never really unlocked. Perhaps due to the timeshare the Colts deployed at the tight end position.

However, if there’s one thing Carson Wentz has done in his career, it has been to involve multiple tight ends in the passing game. But it’s possible Alie-Cox may not be on the roster for Week 1 of next season.

Jack Doyle is owed nearly $12 million in the next two seasons and is likely to remain on the team. Trey Burton, who played in Indianapolis last year and with Wentz previously in Philadelphia, remains unsigned.

If the Colts opt to bring Burton back on a small contract, it would leave Alie-Cox as the odd man out.