NFL Trade Rumors: Insider believes Saints are in driver's seat for Deshaun Watson 

The sweepstakes for Deshaun Watson have amped up with the news that Tom Brady is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 23rd season.

The decision for the GOAT to unretire means that the Buccaneers are one less organization competing for the services of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

NFL insider Benjamin Allbright has a hunch as to which team has the edge to land the quarterback in what would be a mega trade.

"I think the Watson situation is a two-horse race. New Orleans and Carolina. Not that the others are out, but Watson holds the card on where he wants to go. I believe New Orleans may have the lead."

NFL Trade Rumors: New Orleans Saints may be in the driver's seat to land Deshaun Watson

The New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers have been rumored to be significant players in the race to acquire the Houston Texans quarterback. Benjamin Allbright believes that the New Orleans Saints may have the edge in trading for the former Pro Bowl quarterback.

The Saints are in year two of their rebuild following the 2020 retirement of legendary quarterback Drew Brees.

The team brought in former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston in 2021 to take over the reins, but he suffered a torn ACL in Week 8 against the Buccaneers.

To add insult to injury, former head coach Sean Payton officially retired after the 2021 season. With Winston scheduled to be a free agent, the team will look to start anew with a new quarterback.

Enter Deshaun Watson.

In his last NFL season (2020), he led the league in passing with 4,823 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions. Much of this was done with what can be considered less than optimal talent on the Houston Texans roster.

The Saints have talent on both sides of the ball with Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, Cameron Jordan, and Marcus Lattimore. The Texans are reportedly asking for at least three first-round draft picks and a player.

Despite the massive amount of resources required to obtain the Texans quarterback, many believe his talents are well worth it.

The much-maligned signal-caller recently had a grand jury decline to indict him on charges of sexual misconduct (although a civil trial is upcoming).

Deshaun Watson @deshaunwatson 🏾 When you stand on the TRUTH, the LORD will FREE you! When you stand on the TRUTH, the LORD will FREE you! 🙏🏾

The Saints should move quickly as the Carolina Panthers are also rumored to be more than willing to make a big splash for the former Clemson University standout.

