Is Aaron Rodgers retiring? Star QB's relationship with Green Bay Packers turns sour

Green Bay Packers and veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers' relationship isn't getting any better and may be beyond repair. The reigning NFL MVP is so disgruntled with the situation that reports suggest he's considering retirement to avoid returning to the Packers next season.

Rodgers has been quietly hoping that the Packers will listen to trade offers from the league's best teams for his services. However, Green Bay has been adamant that they won't trade the star quarterback. The Packers' stance has led to Rodgers considering retirement over solving his issues with the franchise ahead of the new season.

Losing Rodgers for nothing wouldn't be beneficial for the Packers. If the relationship between the player and the franchise is unmendable, they should consider cutting their losses and send him packing to the highest bidder before the start of the 2021 NFL season.

Where did things go wrong? Why is Aaron Rodgers still upset about the 2020 Draft?

Carolina Panthers v Green Bay Packers

The situation between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers has always been a roller coaster ride. They say an individual can only take so much before they start to push back.

Aaron Rodgers retiring is a "serious consideration" unless his situation with Green Bay is "repaired to his liking," per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/aQr2B6hxdZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 30, 2021

When the Packers traded up the board to pick Jordan Love in the 2020 NFL draft, Rodgers felt betrayed by the team. It was almost the same way Brett Favre felt when the Packers drafted Rodgers. It seems like history is repeating itself.

There are several talented wide receivers and offensive linemen in the draft that the Packers could have picked in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. Their decision to draft cornerback Eric Stokes over a receiver or a lineman shows why the quarterback is finding ways to exit the only team he has ever played for.

It may be in everyone's best interest to end things and go their separate ways. Green Bay doesn't have a problem with sending veterans packing as they have showcased in the past with legendary quarterback Brett Favre. Rodgers may only have a couple of years left and will have a steady backup job with the TV game show "Jeopardy!".

It's hard to carry a franchise that consistently ignores your demands. The Packers are seemingly content with winning the NFC North division and a couple of playoff games. But Rodgers believes he has a couple more runs at the Super Bowl left in him. If the Packers are not going to help him then he needs to go elsewhere.