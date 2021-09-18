Is Miami Dolphins WR Will Fuller playing in Week 2?

The Miami Dolphins signed wide receiver Will Fuller V this offseason with the knowledge that he would miss Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season against the New England Patriots.

Fuller, who spent the last five seasons with the Houston Texans, was suspended by the NFL for six games last November in violation of the league's substance abuse policy.

At the time, Fuller said he was prescribed and took medication that he was told fell under the NFL's guidelines, but it didn't, causing him to fail a routine drug test.

With the Dolphins ready to welcome Fuller to the offense in the regular season, will he play in the Week 2 home opener against the Buffalo Bills?

Will Fuller V to miss Week 2

Will Fuller participated in practice earlier this week in anticipation of making his season debut with the Miami Dolphins. But on Thursday, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced that Fuller missed practice due to a personal issue and that he would miss Friday's practice as well.

He also said that missing both Thursday and Friday's practices would cause him to be out for the Week 2 home opener against the Buffalo Bills. Flores could not confirm Fuller would return to the team this season.

Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe Will Fuller will NOT play Sunday with a personal issue, coach Brian Flores said. Will Fuller will NOT play Sunday with a personal issue, coach Brian Flores said.

Brian Flores did not go into detail about the personal issue that Fuller was experiencing for privacy reasons, he only mentioned that it the issue at hand happened suddenly. But he did say that the team and organization would support Will Fuller and would be there for him.

Brendan Tobin @Brendan_Tobin Will Fuller V back on the practice field for the Miami Dolphins as they prepare to face the Buffalo Bills #FinsUp Will Fuller V back on the practice field for the Miami Dolphins as they prepare to face the Buffalo Bills #FinsUp https://t.co/USprKKnPyN

Fuller, when he does take the field, will be a valuable asset for the Dolphins' second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins offense as a whole. In his first five NFL seasons, Fuller has had 3,110 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns in his career.

Last season, with the Houston Texans in just 11 games before being suspended, Fuller had career numbers with 879 receiving yards, averaging 16.6 yards a catch and eight touchdowns. If had played the last five games of the season, Fuller would likely have eclipsed the 1,000 receiving yards mark on the season.

The Miami Dolphins were able to get a close 17-16 win over the New England Patriots in Week 1. In Week 2, the Dolphins will now host the Buffalo Bills, who lost their home opener to the Pittsburgh Steelers after a lackluster performance from the offense.

