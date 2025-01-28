"It had to be broken up" - Texans insider makes bombshell claim about CJ Stroud's bust-up with former OC

The Houston Texans made a surprising move this offseason as, after making the playoffs, they decided to fire offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik following two seasons with the team.

On "John and Lance" show, host Lance Zierlein detailed an altercation between Bobby Slowik and quarterback CJ Stroud before he was drafted in the 2023 NFL draft.

“He comes into Houston. Bobby Slowik is trying to tell him some stuff and CJ just says, ‘We call this whatever, XY switch, whatever it may be, at Ohio State.' Apparently, maybe it happened a couple of times, and Bobby Slowik just jumped and said, ‘I don’t give a f**k what you called it at Ohio State, this is pro football.'

"Bobby kinda got in his face about it. I don’t know if Bobby was testing him, I don’t know what the deal was. But CJ jumped up and got back in his face. It was very contentious and had to be broken up. Then CJ went to his next draft meeting and they said we asked CJ how his last visit went and he said it went terrible.”

If this story is to be believed, the two sides certainly were not able to get off on the right foot. The Houston Texans took a huge step back this season offensively as they were 21st in passing yards (207.4), 15th in rushing yards (112.3), and 19th in points (21.9).

Who are some candidates for the Houston Texans' offensive coordinator position?

With the firing of Bobby Slowik, the Houston Texans are searching for an offensive coordinator. One name that has been heating up is Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

He is coming off a national championship win. Additionally, with DeMeco Ryans being a defensive guy, this offensive coordinator can call the plays.

Another name that is rumored is Syracuse Orange's Jeff Nixon, as he finished with the nation's top passing offense with quarterback Kyle McCord last season in college football. Nixon has coached in the NFL for years, most recently being with the New York Giants in 2023.

There will likely be other candidates but these two seem to be the leading names so far.

