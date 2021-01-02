NFL: JJ Watt's future with Texans could be coming to an end

J.J. Watt will be entering the last year on his extension in the 2021 NFL Season.

Houston Texans may have a problem in the 2020 NFL off-season. The center piece to their defensive line J.J. Watt could want out of Houston. Watt said that he has no more guarantees in his contract and that something has to happen.

J.J. Watt has been through the good and the bad times in Houston. This could be the 2020 NFL off-season could be the end of the road for the defensive end.

Can the Houston Texans replace J.J. Watt?

J.J. Watt has put together a Hall-of-Fame type career in his time with the Houston Texans. He has been a contributor on both offense and defense for the Houston Texans. In 10 seasons with the Texans, he has recorded 528 combined tackles, 101 sacks, two interceptions and two touchdowns.

I sure hope the #texans figure it out as an organization. My fear is Deshaun Watson could be one of the greatest wastes of talent we may ever witness. They did it with JJ Watt already. Watson might be even more painful to watch. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 27, 2020

It will be difficult for the Houston Texans to replace J.J. Watt. He has put together 10 years of success for the Texans. Watt could be labeled as a generational talent at the defensive end position. The Houston Texans would have to find another J.J. Watt through the NFL Draft. There is not any defensive ends in this year or next years draft that would make an impact like Watt.

Texans' asking price and potential landing spots Watt

If the Houston Texans were to shop Watt around, what would the asking price be for the veteran defensive end? Beings the Texans fired Bill O'Brien they don't have to worry about J.J. Watt being traded for a kicker or punter. Houston will most likely have a very high asking price to ship Watt out of Houston.

JJ Watt: "If you can't put work in ... you shouldn't be here" pic.twitter.com/ta1GzkvRKR — sportsthread (@sportsthread) December 29, 2020

These four teams would be good landing spots for the veteran defensive end.

Dallas Cowboys:

J.J. Watt has expressed how much he enjoys the city of Houston. He has done a lot for the city since being drafted by the Texans. Dallas Cowboys need help on the defensive front. The Cowboys would have DeMarcus Lawrence on one side and J.J. Watt on the other.

Green Bay Packers:

Green Bay Packers could be a potential spot because Watt is from Wisconsin and played for the Badgers. He would love to go back home and play for the Packers. The Packers defense would get a huge boost on their front seven if they were able to add a player of his caliber.

Pittsburgh Steelers:

J.J. Watt's younger brothers, T.J. Watt and Derek Watt, play for the Pittsburgh Steelers. This would be a dream come true for the veteran defensive end to play along side his two brothers. Having J.J. Watt on one side and T.J. Watt on the other would make the Steelers front seven almost unstoppable.