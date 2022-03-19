Jackson Mahomes sparks relationship rumors after posting frisky TikTok video featuring Instagram model

Patrick Mahomes is living the married life while younger brother Jackson Mahomes is living the single life and making waves in the social media world. Soon after Patrick Mahomes' and Brittany Matthews’ wedding in Hawaii, the best man Jackson Mahomes was seen on TikTok in a steamy video with a fellow TikTok star.

Jackson Mahomes and Dayna Marie | TikTok

For those unfamiliar with TikTok celebrities, Jackson Mahomes appeared in a clip with BlaneOh, another TikTok influencer, before he left the frame as Mahomes gently shoved him aside to stand next to Dayna Marie. At the end of the brief clip with the three TikTok stars, Mahomes kisses Marie, and the video fades to black.

BlaneOh rose to fame on TikTok through lip sync videos posted on the app. He has almost 2 million followers on the platform. He is also an aspiring musician. Marie is a 21-year-old woman who has a large following of her own on TikTok with nearly 7 million followers and 1 million devoted fans on Instagram. Marie is known for her prank videos and lifestyle content posted on TikTok. The two had been linked as a couple as recently as 2020. In an appearance on HIP HOP MIKE, BlaneOh and Marie talked about their collaboration on TikTok, as well as their relationship. It’s not clear whether the two are still dating.

While videos posted on social media are ripe for relationship rumors, there were no comments or indications of a new, blooming romance between Marie and Mahomes. Chalk it up to young people having fun and enjoying their best life. For Jackson Mahomes, this year has been a whirlwind, and it's only March. The year began with his niece Sterling celebrating her first birthday. Then, he recently stood in as Patrick Mahomes’s best man in his wedding. The younger Mahomes has a huge TikTok following of his own with over 1 million followers on the social media platform.

At least outside of football, Jackson Mahomes will not have any trouble staying in the social consciousness as long as TikTok remains popular. Mahomes recently announced his intention to move from Kansas City to Los Angeles. While older brother Patrick Mahomes will look to return the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl, Jackson appears to be heading west to soak in Hollywood and all it has to offer.

