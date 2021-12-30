NFL Rumors: Jaguars put in request to interview Green Bay Packers coach for HC role

Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has been sought after for the vacant head coaching role for the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Tom Pelisserro of ESPN.

Hackett was part of the Jaguars team from 2015 to 2016 as a quarterbacks coach. and in that time, the Jaguars made it to the AFC Championship game. His superb season with the Packers has seen his name top the wishlist of every franchise looking for a new head coach.

Will Hackett be the new HC of Jacksonville?

Hackett has been with the Packers since 2019 and this season he has developed a superb relationship with Aaron Rodgers. In his time with the Packers as offensive coordinator, Hackett has overseen back-to-back 13-3 seasons with Green Bay poised to do better this year with a record of 12-2 with two games to play.

His work with Rodgers every season has seen the reigning NFL MVP be a part of a globetrotting style of offense that puts up points for fun. Rodgers had a superb season last year and is on track to at least be in the conversation for MVP again.

With his wealth of experience working with Rodgers and developing a scheme to fit the future Hall of Fame quarterback, the thought of him linking up with Trevor Lawrence is an enticing prospect.

From the outset it was clear Urban Meyer was out of his depth, having not coached in the NFL before, but with Hackett, he has that experience, plus working alongside one of the greats in Rodgers for three years.

With Hackett's knowledge of the Packers offense and his ability to get the best out of his offensive players, the thought of what Lawrence could become under him is exciting.

Rob Demovsky @RobDemovsky Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Jaguars have requested permission to interview both Cowboys coordinators, DC Dan Quinn and OC Kellen Moore for their HC job, per league sources. Jaguars have requested permission to interview both Cowboys coordinators, DC Dan Quinn and OC Kellen Moore for their HC job, per league sources. I would expect Nathaniel Hackett to be on this list as well, although that's a little bit of an odd one since Hackett was let go there by the staff two coaches ago. twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s… I would expect Nathaniel Hackett to be on this list as well, although that's a little bit of an odd one since Hackett was let go there by the staff two coaches ago. twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

With Green Bay in pole position to at least get to the NFC Championship game, it is unlikely that Hackett will press pause on this season to go get an interview with Jacksonville. That could take place after the season has ended.

The Jaguars cannot afford to sit on their hands as they look to rebuild a team that currently has a record of 2-13. For some, Lawrence has been fed to the wolves but has shown glimpses of his talent which could be alluring for Hackett.

Green Bay Packers @packers Animal analogies & Anchorman quotes 😂



Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett mic'd up is pure gold 🔊 Animal analogies & Anchorman quotes 😂Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett mic'd up is pure gold 🔊 https://t.co/iijYB51xrK

Building around what Lawrence can do as a passer and runner, Hackett could formulate the perfect offense for Lawrence to thrive in, given what he has done with Rodgers and Matt LeFleur.

Time will tell if Hackett will be the new head coach in Jacksonville, but one thing is for certain, the Jaguars will not be the only team to come calling for Hackett this offseason.

