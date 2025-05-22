JK Dobbins Rumors: Texans locked in tug of war with NFL RB as contract talks hit standstill

JK Dobbins has a surprise resurgence in the 2024 season, establishing himself as the Los Angeles Chargers' lead rusher and putting up over 1,000 scrimmage yards. But since then, he has been shockingly left unsigned, and the latest development about him will not inspire confidence among his fans.

On Wednesday, a certain Slick Rick Scoops claimed on X.com that the Houston Texans had reached out to the veteran running back with the aim of signing him beside Joe Mixon, only for negotiations to have stalled over money:

For the past few weeks, he had been heavily linked to the Chicago Bears. Chi City Sports' Stevie Pusch had opined that he could provide the versatility that has purportedly not been seen in D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson and might not be seen in seventh-round rookie Kyle Monangai:

"With (new head coach Ben) Johnson’s desire for Chicago’s offense to be run-dominant, adding Dobbins could be imperative. (His) ability to handle inside and outside carries would be an ideal fit for Johnson’s rushing offense, as the scheme relies on running backs with universal ball-carrying traits."

He continued:

"Dobbins’ presence would make play-action pass plays for Williams that much harder to defend against due to potentially biting on the handoff... Although (he) can also catch the ball, having the versatility with running backs makes the offense much more unpredictable than having one true featured back and other ball-carriers specializing in unique roles."

JK Dobbins linked to two more NFC teams

Moving back to Southern teams, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton foresees JK Dobbins being a good fit beside Alvin Kamara at the New Orleans Saints under new head coach Kellen Moore - a pairing that could see heavy usage given the inexperience of the quarterback room of Jake Haener, sophomore Spencr Rattler, and second-round rookie Tyler Shough after Derek Carr's retirement:

"If so, Dobbins can carve out a significant role over inconsistent third-year tailback Kendre Miller on early downs."

ESPN's Matt Bowen, meanwhile, predicts him joining the Washington Commanders to compete with incumbent Brian Robinson Jr. early downs:

"Dobbins can run between the tackles and has the juice to create big plays on the ground."

Over his career, Dobbins has had 2,252 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns in five seasons.

