Jonnu Smith trade rumors: $5,300,000,000 AFC franchise named ideal spot for TE after Arthur Smith link

As Jonnu Smith enters the last year of his current contract with the Miami Dolphins, there has been a lot of buzz about his future. The tight end missing the Dolphins' mandatory minicamp only added fuel to the fire of him parting ways with the team.

In light of things, the AFC North's Pittsburgh Steelers have been named as the ideal landing spot for the veteran.

As Smith's deal with the Dolphins is in its final year, the star is reportedly seeking a $14 million a year contract. While there are no clear updates of him having any talks with Miami, many have been speculating about his next move. The team the TE is linked with the most is the Pittsburgh Steelers. One of the biggest reasons for this is the Steelers' new offensive coordinator, Arthur Smith.

Jonnu and Arthur have worked together in the past during their time with the Tennessee Titans. Both reunited once again in the Atlanta Falcons when Arthur was appointed as the coach of the franchise.

The $5,300,000,000 AFC franchise (as per Forbes) has also been making some big moves this offseason. They brought in former Seattle Seahawks WR and two-time Pro Bowler DK Metcalf.

However, their biggest acquisition this season was signing veteran NFL QB and former Super Bowl winner Aaron Rodgers. A player like Jonnu Smith could fit right in Mike Tomlin's offense under the guidance of Arthur Smith.

Smith joined the Dolphins in 2024. Last season, the franchise missed out on the playoffs as they only posted an 8-9 record. However, the veteran TE had a standout season.

He was the heart and soul of Mike McDaniel's offense. The star played all 17 regular-season games for the team last year and recorded career-best stats. He accumulated 884 receiving yards, 88 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Jonnu Smith's agent gives an update on the TE's contract with Miami Dolphins amid Pittsburgh Steelers trade rumors

While there is still no clear answer to what's next for Jonnu Smith, the veteran TE's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, recently gave an update on his deal with the Dolphins. Rosenhaus said that nothing has been resolved yet and it is still an ongoing situation.

It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for Smith and whether he will end up joining the Steelers or another franchise.

