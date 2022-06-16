NFL Rumors: Julian Edelman teases potential return to league; names team he wishes to play for

Former New England Patriots Julian Edelman might not be completely done playing football, and he has a team in mind to play for if given the opportunity. While Tampa Bay is a natural choice given that quarterback Tom Brady is returning for a third season, and he managed to convince tight end Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement, Edelman said that he’d consider coming out of retirement for the only NFL team he’s played for.

In his appearance at the Sunset Sports Media Festival in Zadar, Croatia, Edelman clarified his thoughts on the possibility of returning to the NFL:

“That’s called a little teaser. We’ll see. We’re staying in shape but you never know. But I’d probably go back to the Patriots. I love the Patriots. Foxborough Forever.”

Edelman remains close with Brady so it would not come as a huge surprise if Brady manages to convince Edelman to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to bolster their wide receiving corps.

Julian Edelman remains an intriguing wide receiver prospect

Julian Edelman made his bones being a slot receiver, lining up on the inside and providing a quick target for Brady to unload the ball or scheme out a route for Edelman to turn a short catch into a long gain. His quickness, sticky hands, and tough demeanor made him an instant fan favorite in New England. Especially after longtime slot receiver Wes Welker signed with the Denver Broncos, this departure opened up more reps for Edelman.

The Patriots drafted Edelman with the 232nd pick in Round 7 of the 2009 NFL Draft. He is a three-time Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP of Super Bowl LII (2019) when the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. He had 10 receptions for 141 yards and played a large part in keeping the Patriots offense on the field, decreasing scoring opportunities for the Rams in what shaped up to be a low scoring title game.

In his NFL career, Julian Edelman has 620 receptions for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdown receptions. He is also a talented return specialist with 2,612 total return yards for an average of 12.6 yards per return and 5 total return touchdowns.

With the Patriots offense continuing to grow under Mac Jones and the Buccaneers needing help inside with Chris Godwin recovering from an ACL injury, Edelman will continue to pop up in rumors of a possible return to the football field.

