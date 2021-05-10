NFL Trade Rumors: How Julio Jones could land in Green Bay Packers to fix the Rodgers issue

The Green Bay Packers-Aaron Rodgers dilemma is becoming the type of mess that’s so multi-layered it requires you to set aside a chunk of your day just to try and catch up with the latest updates.

Examining the Julio Jones situation -- and some potential trade partners if the Falcons end up moving their star WR: https://t.co/FKq9OmZrg2 — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) May 6, 2021

Rumors of a potential Julio Jones trade surfaced a couple of weeks before the 2021 NFL Draft. Although there is no guarantee this will happen, it seems like the Atlanta Falcons are definitely headed in this direction.

If Jones is available, the Packers should come calling without question.

Julio Jones to the Packers can help with the Aaron Rodgers issue

Julio Jones will be 32 years old in the upcoming NFL season. He has 3 years left on his contract. Julio Jones could provide another weapon for Aaron Rodgers to go and compete in the NFL Super Bowl.

Aaron Rodgers will have a one-two punch of Devante Adams and Julio Jones. Don’t forget the Packers drafted Amari Rodgers to torch secondaries out of the slot receiver position. If there were ever to be a move that signaled that the Packers weren't messing around and were pushing all the chips to the middle of the table, it would be trading for Julio Jones. How does Aaron Rodgers say no to that?

Packers reportedly discussed drafting another QB during the 2021 draft 👀



(Via @CBSSportsRadio, @TyDunne)pic.twitter.com/z9dMMFJ8ho — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 7, 2021

A move for Julio Jones could tie the Packers up down the road. If they want to keep Aaron Rodgers they need to make the move now and think about winning with Rodgers. Provide him with all the weapons he needs to win another Super Bowl, and Rodgers might just reconsider

Jones’ contract is one that the Packers would definitely need some cap space maneuvering to do. He has a base salary of over $15 million this year. Perhaps Jones would be willing to re-work his deal — which has three years left — to partner with Rodgers and Davante Adams in Green Bay.

If the Packers are serious about keeping the reigning NFL MVP in Green Bay, they need to make a significant move to convince him that it is worth his time to stick around, and they could do this by trading for Julio Jones.