Justin Fields trade: NFL insider delivers bad news for Bears QB ahead of 2024 free agency

Fans of the Chicago Bears have undoubtedly been wondering when the Justin Fields saga will conclude. Well, they may have to wait a bit more to find out what happens to their former first-round draft pick in light of the revelations that have surfaced this past week.

Over the past few days, there have been many rumors indicating that Justin Fields will most likely interest the Atlanta Falcons. According to certain sources, the agreement was a question of "when," not "if."

It now appears that the Falcons have not given Fields serious consideration, as reported by ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter. So, those speculations will probably quiet down a bit in the coming days. Schefter also revealed that Kirk Cousins is more of a priority for the Falcons than Fields.

When Schefter appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday of last week, he said that the NFL hadn't responded to Fields' availability with the same enthusiasm that the Bears had anticipated.

Schefter said:

"I don't think the market is as robust for him as the Bears had thought.”

In light of this, it is now becoming more and more obvious that teams throughout the league might not think highly of Fields as a starting quarterback material.

As previously reported by Schefter on SportsCenter, the teams most likely to acquire the quarterback are the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders. The Steelers appear to be out of the picture entirely now that they have finalized an agreement to acquire Russell Wilson.

It's additionally reported that the Raiders may search elsewhere for a quarterback, so the Bears might have to wait for other circumstances to resolve before trading Fields.

The Bears moving Justin Fields would indicate that the organization will probably choose a quarterback with its first overall pick in the draft. The clear favorite is Caleb Williams of USC, but some pundits have suggested trading down to select Jayden Daniels of LSU or Drake Maye of UNC.

Top free agent QB move that could derail a potential Justin Fields trade

It seems that the rumors and claims that Justin Fields may be traded to the Atlanta Falcons are exaggerated. The rumored reports that Kirk Cousins is testing the free agency market could have a significant effect on whether or not Fields is traded this summer.

It was unfortunate for Cousins last season that in Week 8 of the final season of his contract he suffered an Achilles injury that ended his season. The 35-year-old quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings had thrown for 2,331 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games before sustaining the injury.

The Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos are two teams that may be interested in signing Cousins, according to reports.

The likelihood that the Bears trade Justin Fields this offseason will likely be impacted if the Falcons or Broncos fulfill their purported interest in signing Cousins.

There's still a chance Fields finds a team because there aren't many highly regarded starting quarterbacks available this season in the free agency market. It will be interesting to see how his situation unfolds in the next few weeks.