Kirk Cousins rumors: Vikings QB 'seriously considering' major family move to Atlanta amid Falcons buzz

Kirk Cousins will be the most sought-after quarterback in the coming week when he hits NFL free agency. The 35-year-old quarterback was spectacular last season before going down with an Achilles injury.

Mike Florio of NBC's ProFootballTalk said that the Minnesota Vikings quarterback is seriously considering moving his family to Atlanta:

"We can’t get into the specifics, for now. But we’re getting very credible indications that Cousins is seriously considering moving his family to Atlanta. Which would mean, obviously, that he’d be signing with the Falcons.

While the Minnesota Vikings are interested to bring him back, it would be under their price. Kirk Cousins doesn't want to take a huge discount, even though he and his family love the place.

That brings us to Atlanta, which is a familiar place for Cousins. Kirk's wife, Julie Hampton, grew up near Alpharetta, Georgia, and her parents still live there. It would be a smooth transition for them if the quarterback ends up signing with the Falcons.

At this point, all moves point towards the four-time Pro Bowler taking his talents to the NFC South team.

Kirk Cousins' move could put an end to Justin Fields-Falcons rumors

Before Kirk Cousins, Justin Fields was heavily linked to the Atlanta Falcons. But Florio suggested that it might have just been a bluff to potentially land Kirk Cousins:

"The Falcons previously had been linked to a trade with the Bears for quarterback Justin Fields.

"Ultimately, that might have just been a misdirection, aimed at potentially letting them snag Cousins while the Vikings assumed no one else would make him a better offer than whatever the Vikings have made.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that the Falcons feel Kirk Cousins could elevate them "from a fringe playoff team to a contender." New coach Raheem Morris understands what an elite quarteraback under center can do to a franchise.

He has seen how veteran Matthew Stafford elevated the Rams, won a Super Bowl and made them relevant, during his stint in Los Angeles. Signing Kirk Cousins would be a huge boost for the Falcons, who haven't been competitive since the Matt Ryan glory days.