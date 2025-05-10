Kirk Cousins trade rumors: Steelers eye 4× Pro Bowler as Aaron Rodgers stalls decision

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a gaping hole at the starting quarterback position. The franchise has three QBs on its active roster: Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and Skylar Thompson. Two of these QBs are career backups, while the other is entering his rookie season.

This year's quarterback situation is a far cry from last year's, when the Steelers had Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Currently, the team seems to be torn between waiting for Aaron Rodgers or trading for Kirk Cousins.

Ian Rapoport said:

"Obviously, if any team needs a quarterback with starting experience, that would also, by the way, could the Pittsburgh series of Aaron Rodgers doesn't go there, Cousins would be the first call, which is why we're going to be talking about Kirk Cousins all the time this coming preseason, this coming actual season, every time a quarterback gets hurt, the Falcons are going to be like hello look at the guy we got.

"Maybe we could get a potential premium draft pick for a guy who is now their backup."

Kirk Cousins is currently the QB2 for the Atlanta Falcons behind 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. The four-time Pro Bowler lost the starting job at the tail end of last season.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers is the most high-profile free agent in the lead-up to the preseason. After being released by the New York Jets, Rodgers is looking for a new team. There has been no concrete information from Rodgers or his camp indicating that he's looking to continue his professional football career in Pittsburgh.

With the 2025 regular season a couple of months away and the Steelers lacking a Pro Bowl-caliber starting quarterback, the franchise is increasingly likely to make a pitch to Cousins.

What's next for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers would like to solve their starting quarterback situation ahead of the 2025-26 season. Mike Tomlin must decide whether to start the season with one of the three quarterbacks on the roster or acquire a seasoned veteran.

Pittsburgh had its typical solid but unspectacular regular season in 2024. They ended the regular season with a 10-7 record before being bounced in the wildcard round by rivals, the Baltimore Ravens.

Coach Mike Tomlin has since added perennial Pro Bowler wide receiver DK Metcalf via trade, along with a couple of high-potential rookies. The Steelers will look to go at least one better in the upcoming campaign. It's been a while since they reached the later stages of the playoffs.

