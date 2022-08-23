NFL Rumors: Lamar Jackson offered blockbuster contract worth way more than Kyler Murray's Cardinals deal

Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson get compared often. Due to their rushing abilities, age, and playing style, the two elite quarterbacks are often viewed under the same lens.
Murray just recently signed a massive contract extension, making him the second highest paid quarterback in the NFL. His $46.1 million a year is behind just Aaron Rodgers' $50.2 million.
Jackson is entering his contract year with the Baltimore Ravens and has made it clear he wants to be extended. He's been negotiating with the team throughout training camp, but will stop once the regular season begins. That means the clock is ticking, but Baltimore are rumored to have offered him an even bigger contract than Murray received from the Arizona Cardinals.
According to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, the former Louisville product was offered a five-year, $230.5 million deal. Glazer said that the quarterback is facing an uphill battle:
"It's a really big, uphill battle, and the reason why, is because Lamar Jackson, he is representing himself. That is so hard when you have to go up there [to the front office] and try to negotiate."
He went on to say that Deshaun Watson's massive, fully guaranteed contract is hurting the Ravens:
"They've already offered him more than Kyler Murray got. But the Deshaun Watson deal kind of throws things out of whack, because I'm sure he wants a fully guaranteed contract. I don't see [the Ravens] wanting to do that."
Week 1 is just under three weeks away, so time is running short for the Ravens to extend their young season before he hits free agency.
Should Lamar Jackson be paid that much?
The quarterback contract market is constantly increasing. Every year or so, a player signs a massive contract, becoming the highest paid quarterback until someone else signs another.
A couple of years ago, Patrick Mahomes signed a record 10-year, $450 million deal. He was one of the highest paid players in sports. He's now the fourth-highest paid quarterback, likely fifth after Jackson signs.
Lamar Jackson deserves to be one of the top paid quarterbacks in the NFL. He's a unique and exceptional talent who has won an MVP award and taken his team to the playoffs multiple times. He's thrown for 9,967 yards, 84 touchdowns and 31 interceptions in his career. He's also recorded a further 3,673 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground.
It will be interesting to see if he signs a new deal in the upcoming weeks.
