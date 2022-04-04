Lamar Jackson sends a recruitment message to DK Metcalf

DK Metcalf watched his quarterback leave him and the Seattle Seahawks behind for the AFC this offseason. His running mate Tyler Lockett has had rumors swirling about him being on the trade block as well. Now it seems like Seattle could be fully going into a rebuild as Metcalf himself has been named in trade rumors lately.

One of the teams linked to DK Metcalf seems to be the Baltimore Ravens. Quarterback Lamar Jackson took to Twitter to personally reach out and try to recruit the 2020 All-Pro receiver away from the Seahawks.

While Jackson did not initiate the conversation, he did show great interest in DK Metcalf. He mentioned that the Ravens have solid receivers at the moment, but one can never have too many good receivers on their roster either.

Unfortunately, we may not end up seeing Metcalf move to Baltimore or anywhere else. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Metcalf's name has been brought up in many trade rumors, but ESPN Jets beat reporter Rich Cimini reports the Seahawks are telling interested teams that Metclaf is not available for a trade.

Never say never in the NFL, though. If the price tag is right, Seattle would be mistaken to not pull the trigger. Without Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett will lose stats and relevancy in the NFL. Drew Lock might have the support of some of his new teammates, but he's a fringe starter at best. The correct path seems to be dropping talent with upcoming contracts and gathering draft picks to rebuild for the future. But never say never in this league.

Baltimore Ravens' receiving corp could greatly benefit from DK Metcalf

While Rich Cimini has seemingly shot down any trade rumors regarding Metcalf, that doesn't mean teams will stop asking about him. The Ravens could benefit from acquiring Metcalf as well, even if he has a hefty price tag. The team currently has Marquise "Hollywood" Brown as their No.1, but Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay are not equal No.2 receivers. Metcalf brings the size and speed combination the Ravens need. He would allow their younger, smaller guys to work their magic elsewhere on the field.

As far as the price tag, it could cost them their No.14 pick and a few of their 4th-round picks (they currently own five). The Ravens would also likely have to fork up $20 million per year to retain him long-term, and then there is the contract situation with Lamar Jackson and Marquise Brown. It is doable, and Baltimore has a small window for another run at the Super Bowl.

