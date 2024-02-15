Lions rumors: Detroit makes $25,000,000 Amon-Ra St. Brown decision a priority 

Amon-Ra St. Brown has been one of the top wide receivers in the NFL during his time with the Detroit Lions. His 2023 NFL season was the best of his career so far, as he has increased his output each year. He set new career-highs this year in just about every statsistical receiving category on his way to being selected as an All-Pro.

The Lions are also coming off of an impressive season in which they made it all the way to the NFC Championship game. Amon-Ra St. Brown's dominance and reliability are one of main reasons why. He has apparently done enough to potentially earn himself a new contract in Detroit. St. Brown is reportedly negotiating a huge extension.

The star wide receiver is allegedly nearing a new deal woth around $25 million per season for at least the next three years. If he were to officially sign this deal with the Lions, Amon-Ra St. Brown would instantly become one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL. It would also be a massive salary increase from his rookie deal that pays him just over $1 million per season.

Amon-Ra St. Brown would be among top 5 highest-paid WRs in the NFL by AAV with extension

If Amon-Ra St. Brown were to sign his rumored contract extension worth around $25 million per year by AAV, he would break into the top five highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL. Here is how the list currently stands entering the 2024 NFL offseason.

#5 - Stefon Diggs and DK Metcalf - $24M

Stefon Diggs and DK Metcalf are two of the most recent wide receivers to get huge contract extensons as they did so last year. They each serve as unquestioned WR1's in their offensive systems, a role that continues to become more valuable.

#4 - AJ Brown - $25M

The Philadelphia Eagles made a bold move in acquiring AJ Brown in a draft day trade with the Tennessee Titans. They followed that up by making him just the fourth wide receiver to currently be signed to a contract worth $25 million in AAV. Amon-Ra St. Brown is reportedly looking to become the fifth.

#3 - Cooper Kupp - $26.7M

Cooper Kupp pulled off one of the most rare accomplishments for any wide receiver when he registered a single-season triple crown in his first year with Matthew Stafford. The Los Angeles Rams understandably rewarded him with one of the biggest contracts at his position ever.

#2 - Davante Adams - $28M

The Las Vegas Raiders acquired Davante Adams via trade and did what the Green Bay Packers were hesitant to do. They made him the highest-paid wide receiver of all-time. Though it only lasted a short time before he was surpassed.

#1 - Tyreek Hill - $30M

Tyreek Hill is the only wide receiver in NFL history to sign a contract of at least $30 million in AAV. Many have signed deals in the 20-29 range, but the Miami Dolphins set a new standard with Hill shortly after acquiring him in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.