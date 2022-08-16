NFL Trade Rumors: Detroit Lions to snatch Mason Rudolph as Steelers QB slips down pecking order

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph could soon be on the move, with his likely destination being the Detroit Lions. Local Pittsburgh sports journalist Andrew Fillipponi broke the news on Twitter, where he detailed his discussions with a former NFL GM. Fillipponi tweeted:

"A former NFL GM told me he thinks Mason Rudolph could be traded to the Lions by the end of the week."

Andrew Fillipponi @ThePoniExpress A former NFL GM told me he thinks Mason Rudolph could be traded to the Lions by the end of the week. A former NFL GM told me he thinks Mason Rudolph could be traded to the Lions by the end of the week.

A change in surroundings for Rudolph would not come as a major surprise. Despite spending four years as a back-up to the now retired Ben Roethlisberger, he looks to have slipped further down the pecking order this off-season.

With Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett seemingly battling for the starting role, Rudolph is by no means guaranteed to be on the Steelers roster come September.

A third-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, Rudolph has only started 10 games in Pittsburgh, despite some average play from big Ben over the past few years.

The former Oklahoma State QB could be set to be handed another opportunity, this time in Detroit. With the Lions' current quarterback situation, he will fancy his chances of at least landing the back-up role.

Why are the Detroit Lions looking to trade for a quarterback?

Atlanta Falcons v Detroit Lions

Jared Goff is the current incumbent for Detroit Lions, and barring any unfortunate late injuries, he will start for the Lions in Week 1. While Goff hasn't exactly balled-out in Detroit, most NFL analysts would agree he is better than Mason Rudolph at this point in time.

mitch 🏁 @mtchplzz Since nobody is showing the entire play, here’s what started it: Mason Rudolph instigated it by trying to pull Myles Garrett’s helmet off first. Not condoning what Garrett did at all, but to think Rudolph did nothing is flat out wrong Since nobody is showing the entire play, here’s what started it: Mason Rudolph instigated it by trying to pull Myles Garrett’s helmet off first. Not condoning what Garrett did at all, but to think Rudolph did nothing is flat out wrong https://t.co/Rr3jqJSeQw

However, behind Goff, the Lions appear to have a few issues, certainly if week one of the preseason is anything to go by. Detroit lost to the the Atlanta Falcons, with both Tim Boyle and David Blough turning the ball over. Lions HC Dan Campbell provided a mixed review when asked about the play of his back-up quarterbacks.

"Both of them, I thought, made some really good plays, man. But then, there’s a couple of these plays that leave a bitter taste in your mouth. Certainly, the interception that Tim had, he didn’t quite lay out in front enough.

"And then the snap - the exchange there, the critical play there in the red zone by Blough. Those two hurt you, man, and that’s kind of what all this is about at the end of the day, you know. You do a lot of good things, but those will bite you."

NFL Interceptions @NFLINTTracker Dee Alford 1st Interception of the Preseason! Thrown by Tim Boyle (1) Dee Alford 1st Interception of the Preseason! Thrown by Tim Boyle (1) https://t.co/9jMGXPIY5R

Between them, Boyle and Blough have started eight games for the Detroit Lions and have registered a combined record of 0-8. Rudolph would appear to be an upgrade, having recorded a career record of 5-4-1 in Pittsburgh.

A sixth or seventh-rounder would likely be enough to get the Steelers to agree to the trade, giving the young signal caller a chance to resurrect his NFL career.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Sports Illustrated, Andrew Fillipponi, and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat