Matthew Stafford rumors: Rams insider predicts trade package for Super Bowl-winning QB

With free agency and the 2025 NFL draft getting closer, teams will potentially look to move on from some costly veterans. The Los Angeles Rams could be in that boat with quarterback Matthew Stafford. One team that has been rumored to be working on a potential trade for the veteran is the New York Giants.

Ad

But what would a trade package actually look like? The Athletic's Jordan Rodrigue discussed what she believes it would take for the Rams to deal away the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

"In a deal for Stafford, acquiring a pick high enough to package and move up for a top receiver or offensive lineman, or acquiring enough picks to package together to go after a few need positions would probably be worth listening to. In this case, I look less at that tasty No. 3 overall pick and more at No. 34 (and then some) … though you’ve got to at least ask, right?" h/t The Athletic

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This would certainly be an interesting move that could potentially be in the works. Stafford still has two more years under contract and has a $49.67 million cap hit in 2025 and a $53.67 million cap hit in 2026 with no void years.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Stafford finished the 2024 season completing 340 of 17 (65.8%) of his passes for 3,762 yards with 20 passing touchdowns to eight interceptions in the regular season. He completed 63.4% of his passes for 533 yards with four touchdowns in two playoff games.

Ad

Why would the Los Angeles Rams trade Matthew Stafford to the New York Giants?

The Los Angeles Rams are in a position where they are looking to hit the reset button, but the roster is too good to do so. They already have announced they are looking to trade wide receiver Cooper Kupp and getting some picks for Matthew Stafford would be beneficial for the Rams.

Rams general manager Les Snead finds the 20s (Rams currently hold 26th pick) as a wasteland in the NFL draft and getting some picks, and even potentially the third overall pick, would certainly allow the team to be competitive right away while shedding significant salary off their books to improve the roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.