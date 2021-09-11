Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots : Injury report and starting lineup - September 12th | NFL Week 1

There is no love lost between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots. Both teams will be looking to get off to a winning start but neither team will have it easy with their injuries.
The Miami Dolphins are away from home, which will be a challenge as Foxborough welcomes back fans this season. But the New England Patriots have severe deficiencies due to injuries and will hope the partisan support can give them a boost. We look at the players who are out and those who will be primarily entrusted to beat their division rivals.
Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots : Injury report
Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins have minor injury concerns. Tackle Liam Eichenberg will not make it because of a thigh injury. Wide receiver Preston Williams is questionable with a foot injury.
New England Patriots
The New England Patriots enter the regular season with Mac Jones as their starting quarterback. But he was immediately put under pressure due to a depleted wide receiver corps.
Wide receiver N'Keal Harry is already out due to a shoulder injury. Malcolm Perry and Nelson Agholor are also out with foot and ankle injuries respectively, which leaves the receiving unit threadbare. Staying with the offense, tackle Yodny Cajuste is expected to be out with a hamstring injury.
On defense, safety Jalen Mills is questionable with an ankle injury. Linebacker Ronnie Perkins may struggle to make the game due to a sore shoulder.
Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots : Starting Lineups
Miami Dolphins
Offense
WR DeVante Parker
LT Austin Jackson
LG Solomon Kindley
C Michael Deiter
RG Robert Hunt
RT Jesse Davis
TE Mike Gesicki
RB Myles Gaskin
QB Tua Tagovailoa
WR Jaylen Waddle
WR Jakeem Grant Sr.
Defense
DE Emmanuel Ogbah
NT Raekwon Davis
DE Christian Wilkins
LB Jerome Baker
LB Elandon Roberts
LB Andrew Van Ginkel
CB Justin Coleman
CB Byron Jones
CB Xavien Howard
S Jason McCourty
S Eric Rowe
Special Teams
K Jason Sanders
P/H Michael Palardy
LS Blake Ferguson
KR/PR Jakeem Grant Sr.
New England Patriots
Offense
WR Gunner Olszewski
LT Isaiah Wynn
LG Mike Onwenu
C David Andrews
RG Shaq Mason
RT Trent Brown
TE Jonnu Smith
WR Jakobi Meyers
QB Mac Jones
RB Damien Harris
RB James White
Defense
LE Deatrich Wise Jr.
DL Lawrence Guy
DL Davon Godchaux
RE Henry Anderson
LB Matt Judon
LB Dont'a Hightower
LB Kyle Van Noy
LCB J.C. Jackson
RCB Joejuan Williams
S Adrian Phillips
S Devin McCourty
Special Teams
K Quinn Nordin
P/H Jake Bailey
PR/KR Gunner Olszewski
LS Joe Cardona