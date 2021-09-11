Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots : Injury report and starting lineup - September 12th | NFL Week 1

There is no love lost between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots. Both teams will be looking to get off to a winning start but neither team will have it easy with their injuries.

The Miami Dolphins are away from home, which will be a challenge as Foxborough welcomes back fans this season. But the New England Patriots have severe deficiencies due to injuries and will hope the partisan support can give them a boost. We look at the players who are out and those who will be primarily entrusted to beat their division rivals.

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots : Injury report

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have minor injury concerns. Tackle Liam Eichenberg will not make it because of a thigh injury. Wide receiver Preston Williams is questionable with a foot injury.

First injury report of the season is here:



Dolphins OL Liam Eichenberg (thigh) was limited, as was WR Preston Williams (foot) pic.twitter.com/TnHMS2nRVe — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) September 8, 2021

New England Patriots

The New England Patriots enter the regular season with Mac Jones as their starting quarterback. But he was immediately put under pressure due to a depleted wide receiver corps.

Wide receiver N'Keal Harry is already out due to a shoulder injury. Malcolm Perry and Nelson Agholor are also out with foot and ankle injuries respectively, which leaves the receiving unit threadbare. Staying with the offense, tackle Yodny Cajuste is expected to be out with a hamstring injury.

On defense, safety Jalen Mills is questionable with an ankle injury. Linebacker Ronnie Perkins may struggle to make the game due to a sore shoulder.

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots : Starting Lineups

Miami Dolphins

Offense

WR DeVante Parker

LT Austin Jackson

LG Solomon Kindley

C Michael Deiter

RG Robert Hunt

RT Jesse Davis

TE Mike Gesicki

RB Myles Gaskin

QB Tua Tagovailoa

WR Jaylen Waddle

WR Jakeem Grant Sr.

Defense

DE Emmanuel Ogbah

NT Raekwon Davis

DE Christian Wilkins

LB Jerome Baker

LB Elandon Roberts

LB Andrew Van Ginkel

CB Justin Coleman

CB Byron Jones

CB Xavien Howard

S Jason McCourty

S Eric Rowe

Special Teams

K Jason Sanders

P/H Michael Palardy

LS Blake Ferguson

KR/PR Jakeem Grant Sr.

New England Patriots

Offense

WR Gunner Olszewski

LT Isaiah Wynn

LG Mike Onwenu

C David Andrews

RG Shaq Mason

RT Trent Brown

TE Jonnu Smith

WR Jakobi Meyers

QB Mac Jones

RB Damien Harris

RB James White

Mac Jones is loving it in New England



Dancing with RB James White and following it up with a laugh with OC Josh McDaniels 🕺😆



(via @NBCSCameraGuys)



pic.twitter.com/7rfZ4dNAlU — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) September 8, 2021

Defense

LE Deatrich Wise Jr.

DL Lawrence Guy

DL Davon Godchaux

RE Henry Anderson

LB Matt Judon

LB Dont'a Hightower

LB Kyle Van Noy

LCB J.C. Jackson

RCB Joejuan Williams

S Adrian Phillips

S Devin McCourty

Special Teams

K Quinn Nordin

P/H Jake Bailey

PR/KR Gunner Olszewski

LS Joe Cardona

