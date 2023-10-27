Broncos Trade Rumors: Ex-NFL GM urges Steelers to make move for Patrick Surtain II

The Denver Broncos drafted Patrick Surtain II with the ninth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he is now arguably the best cornerback in the NFL. There have been quite speculations around his future with the Broncos as the franchise is expected to part ways with multiple players ahead of the trade deadline.

Former Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim recently made an appearance on the Herd with Colin Cowherd. During one segment, he urged the Pittsburgh Steelers to make an aggressive move for the Broncos cornerback.

Here's what Keim said:

"You look at a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are 4-2, isn't the sexiest team on paper, but then you look at them, they've given up 684 yards in the passing game. So, the secondary has really struggled."

"A guy like Patrick Surtain, right there is a guy that you would go after and really make a big run out because of the talent at that position, it's so hard to find, and the fact that that team is foreign to and has struggled to cover players".

As per various reports, it is believed that Patrick Surtain is available for trade and could be acquired with a lucrative offer. Whether or not the Steelers will make that offer remains to be seen, but this is a move worth keeping an eye on.

Patrick Surtain II would certainly help the Steelers

2021 NFL Draft

The Steelers have a pretty good defensive line, but their secondary has been torched this season. Despite having Minkah Fitzpatrick, the team needs another star player if they want to make some noise in the playoffs.

Rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has shown signs of promise, but a player like Patrick Surtain can elevate their team to the next level. Steelers HC Mike Tomlin is a defensive-minded head coach, and given the amount of talent they already have on offense, he could urge the franchise to pursue Surtain.

In seven games this season, Surtain has recorded five solo tackles, two assisted tackles, and one interception. The 23-year-old cornerback will get even better if he finds himself on a good team like the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have a great group of pass rushers to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

