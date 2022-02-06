NFL Trade Rumors: Analyst proposes massive trade involving Alvin Kamara to Cardinals

If one NFL analyst had his way, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara would be heading west. On the NFL Network show NFL Total Access, NFL analyst Michael Robinson has the running back heading to the Arizona Cardinals, citing his play in space:

“I would say Alvin Kamara to the Arizona Cardinals... With Kyler Murray and that style of air-raid offense, if I was Steve Keim and Kliff Kingsbury, that would be somebody I’d go get if it was even possible. You talk about Alvin Kamara, 68 touchdowns in five seasons. A dude that literally thrives in space. He had the most rushing yards per game this year at almost 70 rushing yards a game. He can’t only run the ball in between the tackles. He’s great on the outside runs, and he’s awesome in the passing game.”

Robinson concluded that the five-time Pro Bowl player is needed by Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray as an insurance policy in the Arizona’s backfield:

“That’s what Kyler Murray needs. When DeAndre Hopkins got hurt this year and he went out, he couldn’t lean on A.J. Green; he couldn’t lean on Christian Kirk, some of those other guys. If he had a running back, he knew could win 100% of the time — I’m talking about Alvin Kamara — out of the backfield, I mean, what an insurance policy for that young quarterback to be able to sit on his back foot and allow Alvin Kamara to do what he does. If that happens, I think that would be amazing.”

Alvin Kamara and his career for New Orleans

Green Bay Packers v New Orleans Saints

He was drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of the University of Tennessee. The running back had 120 carries for 728 yards on the ground and 13 total touchdowns (eight rushing and five receiving) in his rookie season.

The running back won the Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year that season.

In 2020, he led the NFL in total touchdowns with 21 (16 rushing and five receiving). The 16 touchdowns on the ground tied for second most with Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.

This season, he had 240 carries for 898 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Also, he had 47 receptions for 439 yards and five touchdowns.

With changes this offseason for New Orleans, would they trade the 26-year-old, who is fourth in franchise history in rushing yards (4,238 yards)? We shall see whether he stays in a Saints uniform or will be in a new one this offseason.

