NFL Draft Rumors: Top 3 options for the Atlanta Falcons with the fourth overall pick in the draft

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off of their worst NFL Season in the last five years. The team finished 4-12 in the 2020 NFL Season. The Falcons are entering an offseason that's filled with uncertainty. With a new head coach, Atlanta is essentially starting over.

Star QB Matt Ryan is slowly starting to decline, and the Falcons do not have a replacement plan. To be clear, Ryan has given the Falcons his best effort since his first day, and he has lifted the franchise to knew heights. But Atlanta has gotten lost in the mix, both in the hierarchy of the NFL and in the buzz surrounding the draft.

Many of the rumors are surrounding the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets. The Falcons have the fourth pick in the draft, so their pick will be influenced by these two franchises. Whereas the Jaguars and the Jets have been connected to the draft's top quarterbacks, the Falcons have plenty of options.

Great chat with new #RiseUpATL head coach Arthur Smith, who told us how QB Matt Ryan will fit in his offensive system:@AtlantaFalcons #NFL pic.twitter.com/HpTfiJ0OEn — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) January 27, 2021

The Falcons went 4-12 for a reason this past season. This team is entering a potential rebuilding phase. At the very least, the Falcons will have to retool the roster significantly if they hope to compete next year.

The Atlanta Falcons might look for a franchise QB this year

The Atlanta Falcons have three primary needs. The team definitely needs a pass-rusher and a linebacker. Plus, Atlanta could opt to pick one of the top quarterback prospects. Because the Falcons have the fourth pick, the team should be able to pick an elite prospect in the draft. With that being said, here's a look at the top options the Atlanta Falcons have for their fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The Atlanta Falcons select QB Justin Fields (Ohio State)

The New York Jets' plans are up in the air. The team could decide to keep Sam Darnold. On the other hand, the Jets could chose to trade for a veteran starter. As a result, it's possible that is Justin Fields will be available when the Falcons pick in the fourth round. Plus, Fields is originally from the state of Georgia. He played one year for the Georgia Bulldogs before he transferred to Ohio State.

As a player, Fields is almost the complete opposite of Matt Ryan. Fields is extremely mobile, and he can make big plays with both his arm and his legs. He would bring a different look to the Falcons offense.

(This is the furthest back (2000) college football reference has tracked individual bowl game performances) — Kevin Keneely (@KevinKeneely1) January 2, 2021

If the Jets do not select Justin Fields, look for the Atlanta Falcons to bring the former Georgia quarterback back home.

The Atlanta Falcons select LB Micah Parsons (Penn State)

This pick would shake up the NFL Draft. Parsons is widely projected to go to either the Eagles or Panthers a few picks after the Falcons. But Atlanta picks before both teams, so the gifted linebacker could be playing for the Falcons next season.

Parsons could be a huge boost for the Falcons defense in his rookie season. He would most likely play outside linebacker for the Falcons, but with his skill set, he's an impact player regardless of his position. This pick might be seen as an unlikely selection, but anything can happen on draft night.

The Atlanta Falcons select QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

The 2021 NFL Draft class lacks game-breaking pass-rushers. As a result, the Falcons might narrow their focus on the quarterback position. They could potentially pick Justin Fields or Zach Wilson. Wilson is a more athletic version of Matt Ryan. Like Fields, he would bring a different look to the Falcons offense. But Wilson is a more polished passer, so the Falcons might prefer his tools.

Kiper has BYU QB Zach Wilson going to the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 4 pick in his latest mock draft:https://t.co/CJ8fakC5r1 — Jay Drew (@drewjay) January 26, 2021

If the Falcons pick Wilson, they could also keep Ryan. Wilson would benefit from sitting behind the veteran quarterback and learning the NFL game. Justin Fields would be an instant competitor for the starting spot if the Falcons decide to draft him.

The Atlanta Falcons should let Ryan finish his run in Atlanta on his own terms. By picking Wilson, the Falcons could let Ryan start this year before they begin a new era in 2022.