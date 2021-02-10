NFL Draft Rumors: 3 potential draft picks that can fill the Jaguars needs at offensive tackle

With the number one overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft already being accounted for, the Jacksonville Jaguars seem to have taken care of their first primary positional need. The Jaguars are set to draft Trevor Lawrence at No.1 and the next order of business for Urban Meyer and the Jaguars is to find protection for their franchise quarterback.

The Jacksonville Jaguars gave up 44 sacks during the 2020-2021 NFL season that resulted in 256 yards lost. They also struggled with their ground game throughout the season and Jacksonville finished the regular season ranked 29th in rushing in the NFL. An offensive tackle will help both areas of the Jacksonville Jaguars offense.

Jacksonville will have two first-round draft picks in the 2021 NFL draft. There is a good chance that we will see the Jaguars select an offensive tackle with their 26th pick.

With the 2021 NFL draft set to start on 29th April, here are three offensive tackles that are a great fit for the Jacksonville Jaguars:

NFL Draft Option 1: Jalen Mayfield (Michigan)

Michigan OT Jalen Mayfield

With Jalen Mayfield's strengths, he can definitely be an instant contributor to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was a reliable pass protector for the Wolverines and showed the ability to block well against speed rushers. Mayfield also has good length and can drop the anchor against bull rushers.

Nothing better in football than an offensive lineman finding work when he has no one to block. #Michigan RT Jalen Mayfield makes sure this Michigan State pass rusher gets no where near his QB. pic.twitter.com/nFpywNN47S — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) February 10, 2021

Jalen Mayfield showed great skill in run blocking as well while at Michigan. He has the ability to tie up defenders when run blocking and sticks with his blocks. Meanwhile, his physicality and great usage of his hands gives him the upper hand against defenses.

NFL Comparison: Taylor Moton (Carolina Panthers)

NFL Draft Option 2: Alex Leatherwood (Alabama)

Mac Jones and Alex Leatherwood celebrate the Alabama National Championship

Alex Leatherwood may be the best pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 26th pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Leatherwood has an excellent skill set that brings great quickness, great footwork and is a good athlete for his size. With his length he does not have to reach for defenders can usually match them with ease.

Check out this rep by Alex Leatherwood (#70) here. Elite hand fighting and footwork here. pic.twitter.com/rrlBeIjKKh — Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) February 8, 2021

When it comes to his pass blocking skills, Alex Leatherwood shows great ability to gain depth when pass blocking against speed rushers. His skill set and size helped him hold off bull rushers.

At Alabama, Alex Leatherwood showed tremendous skill during run blocking. He can reach the second level of defenders tremendously well for an offensive tackle. Leatherwood has built his own wall while run blocking and will give the Jaguars an instant starter at the tackle position.

NFL Comparison: Russell Okung (Carolina Panthers)

NFL Draft Option 3: Liam Eichenberg (Notre Dame)

Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg

One thing that stands out the most about Liam Eichenberg is his experience. This alone makes him an instant contributor to the Jacksonville Jaguars, as has three years of experience starting in college.

Most pass-block snaps without a sack allowed this season (OTs):



🏆 Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame - 455 pic.twitter.com/PHn3sn8Zec — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 9, 2021

Liam Eichenberg's ability to have an instant impact on the Jaguars' running game and passing game is another reason why he is an instant starter. His length, quickness, and hand skills helped him control defenders in college.

Eichenberg already possesses an NFL build for offensive tackles. If Alex Leatherwood is not available, Liam Eichenberg is the next best pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

NFL Comparison: Mike McGlinchey (San Francisco 49ers)