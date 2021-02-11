NFL Draft Rumors: 3 potential draft picks that can fill the Jaguars needs at tight end

The Jacksonville Jaguars currently have five NFL tight ends on their roster. Tyler Eifert is the number one tight end option for the Jaguars right now. It is known that if a quarterback has a good tight end, they perform better.

Peyton Manning had Dallas Clark, Tom Brady had Rob Gronkowski, Tony Romo had Jason Witten, and Derek Carr had Darren Waller. With Jacksonville picking their future with the number one overall pick, they need to get him a security blanket at tight end. There are a good number of tight ends in the 2021 NFL draft.

When looking at the tight ends currently on the Jacksonville roster, it's easy to see that they need help. Take a look at the stats by all the tight ends on the Jacksonville Jaguars roster.

-- Tyler Eifert: 36 receptions, 349 yards, 2 touchdowns

-- James O'Shaughnessy: 28 receptions, 262 yards, 0 touchdowns

Josh Oliver, Eris Saubert, and Ben Ellefson combined had 7 receptions, 41 receiving yards and 0 touchdowns. Tyler Eifert has been a one-hit wonder since the 2015 NFL season, when he recorded 13 touchdowns for the Cincinnati Bengals. Since 2015, Eifert has only recorded 11 touchdowns in five seasons.

Needless to say, the tight end position needs to be addressed and the only tight end Jacksonville should keep after drafting a tight end is O'Shaughnessy. Here are the three tight ends that the Jacksonville Jaguars should consider picking during the 2021 NFL draft, as they have the potential to be successful.

NFL Draft Option 1: Pat Freiermuth (Penn State)

Penn State TE Pat Freirmuth

Pat Freiermuth has all the right attributes to be an instant contributor to the Jacksonville Jaguars offense. Freiermuth has an NFL build, standing 6'5" and weighing in at 250lbs. The Penn State tight end has the ability to be a great pass catching tight end in the NFL.

FYI...Pat Freiermuth will be a top-10 TE in the NFL the moment he’s drafted 😱 pic.twitter.com/bQmpOKzRho — Fantasy Football Factory (@FFBFactory) February 4, 2021

He also has great potential to develop into an all-around tight end. His blocking does need a little work, but it can be developed over time. There have been a lot of great tight ends that were not great blockers. If Jacksonville wants Pat Freiermuth to be one of the best tight ends in the NFL, he will need to improve on his blocking skills.

NFL Comparison: Hunter Henry (Los Angeles Chargers)

Pat Freiermuth's Stats at Penn State:

-- Receptions: 92

-- Receiving yards: 1,185 yards

-- Touchdowns: 16

NFL Draft Option 2: Brevin Jordan (Miami FLA.)

Miami Hurricanes TE Brevin Jordan

Brevin Jordan will bring a pass catching and run blocking tight end to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He gives Jacksonville a number of options on how to use him. Jordan can line up in the slot, on the line of scrimmage, or in the backfield.

As long as Urban Meyer uses the tight end the right way, he can definitely walk into Jacksonville and be a starter day one. There are some areas that he can improve on. His route running expanded with the Hurricanes during the 2020 college football season. His run block technique has the ability to improve but that can be developed with reps.

NFL Comparison: Mark Andrews (Baltimore Ravens) and Hayden Hurst (Atlanta Falcons)

Brevin Jordan's Stats at Miami (FLA):

-- Reception: 38

-- Receiving yards: 576 yards

-- Touchdowns: 7

NFL Draft Option 3: Luke Farrell (Ohio State)

Ohio State TE Luke Farrell could be a sleeper pick at TE

Luke Farrell will give the Jacksonville Jaguars the option to fill other needs before worrying about a tight end. With a lot of Mock Drafts done this off-season, Farrell is projected to go into the fifth or sixth round. There is history with Luke Farrell and head coach Urban Meyer.

Justin Fields to Luke Farrell for the TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/1D5KHhSqwT — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) January 2, 2021

Meyer coached Farrell at Ohio State and knows what his skill set is and how to use the big tight end. Farrell is as tough as nails when it comes to blocking, which he showed while playing at Ohio State. Luke Farrell was like the garbage man for the Buckeyes, he did all the dirty work and was okay with it. He is a selfless player and is willing to do whatever is needed to help improve.

NFL Comparison: Dallas Clark (Former Indianapolis Colts)

Luke Farrell's Stats at Ohio State:

-- Receptions: 34

-- Receiving yards: 380 yards

-- Touchdowns: 4