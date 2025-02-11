NFL Draft Rumors: CJ Stroud's Texans linked with Stefon Diggs insurance policy

The latest mock draft from ESPN's Field Yates has the Houston Texans getting CJ Stroud an extra receiving weapon. Yates released his latest mock draft ahead of April's 2025 NFL Draft on Monday and has the Texans selecting Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III with the 25th overall pick.

This comes after Houston lost two key pieces in their receiving arsenal in 2024, with both Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell going down with season-ending injuries.

Burden has shown great promise at the collegiate level. Standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 208 pounds, the Missouri Tiger had a breakout 2023 season, catching 86 passes for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns. However, his production dropped significantly in 2024, with only 61 receptions for 676 yards and six touchdowns. This was mostly due to lackluster quarterback play for Missouri.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NCAA Football: Missouri at Mississippi State - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The junior receiver has also been used as a rusher in Missouri's offense, recording 115 yards on nine carries for two touchdowns in 2024.

Adding a player with Burden's athleticism to Houston's offense could prove beneficial to Stroud should Diggs and Dell not be available next season.

Houston needs to keep CJ Stroud upright in 2025

While receiver may be a good option for Houston in the 2025 NFL Draft, it's also likely that the Texans will look to draft a lineman for CJ Stroud.

Stroud was the second-most sacked quarterback in the league behind Caleb Williams, as he was brought down 52 times behind Houston's offensive front.

Stroud has proven to be an exceptional passer when given time in the pocket to throw. If Houston can put the right pieces in front of him via the draft and free agency, it could help solve one of the biggest blunders that the Texans offense faced during their 2024 campaign.

Despite their troubles on the front line, Houston won the AFC South with a 10-7 record. They defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round before facing the eventual AFC Conference Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, in the divisional round. Houston lost that game 23-14, ending their season.

NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

The Texans have lost in the divisional round of the playoffs for the second year in a row. Since its inception as an NFL expansion team in 2002, the franchise has never appeared in an AFC Championship game. Perhaps they'll get the required components this offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.